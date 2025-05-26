Melbourne EV Show charges back, over 100 electric rides in June

Get ready, Melbourne! The Melbourne International EV AutoShow (MIEVS) is gearing up for its third electrifying year, promising a massive display of the latest and greatest in electric mobility. Following a record-breaking event in Sydney, Future Drive AutoShows is bringing the action back to the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from June 27th to 29th.

This is your chance to get up close with over 100 electric vehicles all under one roof, spanning battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and traditional hybrids. Expect to see cutting-edge models from brands like Xpeng, Polestar, Leapmotor, Farizon, and SMART, alongside showstoppers like the Ferrari 296 GTB, Ferrari SF90, and the never-before-seen-in-Australia Rolls-Royce Spectre.

A host of new models are confirmed for their Melbourne debut, giving attendees a first look at some highly anticipated metal. Keep an eye out for the Xpeng G6, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q6 e-tron, the commercial Farizon SV van and F1E small truck, Leapmotor C10, Smart #1, Smart #3, KIA EV3, and the sleek Polestar 4. Sustainable Vehicle Solutions will also be showcasing the impressive Ford F-150 electric.

Free Test Drives

The show will also be a great opportunity for potential buyers to get behind the wheel of a number of EVs, with free test drives available onsite.

Finance and Charging Solutions

Explore a range of finance options covering leasing, funding, and diverse charging solutions, from budget-friendly home units to new ultra-fast chargers.

“Future Drive is proud to bring the show back to Melbourne. With growing government support and new incentives accelerating EV adoption, there’s never been a better time for individuals and businesses alike to explore the benefits of switching to cleaner, smarter transport.” said Ray Evans, CEO of Future Drive AutoShows.

With the ever-present pressure of living costs, making the switch to an electric vehicle is looking increasingly like a smart financial move.

Many popular EV models are now priced between A$29,990 and A$58,900, making them a more accessible reality for Australian families and businesses.

“For many electric vehicle owners it is now possible to fully charge your car for under $5 and conveniently at home. With the purchase of your EV you now have the option to buy a charger with the vehicle or other charging options are now as low as A$500 to install at home saving you time and money.” Riz Akhtar, founder of EV data company carloop,

There’s also growing excitement around Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology, especially with over 4 million Australians now utilising rooftop solar.

The recent announcement by Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen regarding new standards for V2H and V2G charging means EV owners can soon power their homes and even sell excess energy back to the grid.

Government initiatives are further sweetening the EV deal, with Victoria aiming for half of all light vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030. Nationally, a A$2.3 billion injection for home batteries and fringe benefit tax deductions for leased vehicles are making the green transition even more attractive.

The event will also feature a main stage with daily talks and panel discussions from EV experts, industry leaders, and influencers. Expect insights from notable figures such as Andy Larmour of KPMG, Jason Clarke of TrueEV, Scott Maynard of Polestar Australia, and Emma Sutcliffe of EV FireSafe, covering everything from tax implications to charging infrastructure and battery safety.

Beyond the cars and tech talks, there are interactive product displays, live EV demonstrations, and even an electric go-kart track for some family fun.

