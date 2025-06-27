Melbourne International EV Show is now on! Watch this 17min showfloor tour

This weekend I’m at the Melbourne International EV Show at the Exhibition Center. The event offers attendees the ability to get up close and personal with a range of EV options, helping to answer the questions of potential buyers.

There’s also test drives available and range of panel discussions across the weekend about the EV industry.

The scale of the event is impressive, with more than 100 vehicles on display from a huge range of manufacturers. It’s a rare opportunity to see the newest models from brands like Tesla, Polestar, BYD, KIA, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz all under one roof. Forget spending your weekends driving between dealerships; this is a one-stop shop for anyone curious about making the switch to electric.

The show features several vehicles making their Australian debut. For the first time, the breathtaking Rolls-Royce Spectre is on public display, offering a glimpse into the future of ultra-luxury electric motoring. You can also get a first look at the much-anticipated MG Cyberster, a sleek electric roadster, and new models like the XPeng P7+ and the KIA EV3.

If you are in Melbourne, come check it out for yourself, but for those who can’t make it, you can watch my 17 minute showfloor tour in the video below.

For more information, head to https://www.futuredriveauto.au/melb/ev25