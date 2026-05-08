Melbourne’s latest neighbourhood battery also includes an EV fast charger with disability provisions

Clifton Hill is an inner-city suburb in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 4 km north-east of Melbourne’s Central Business District. The latest neighbourhood battery system has been launched by the Minister for Energy and Resources, Lily D’Ambrosio.

Located right outside the Collingwood Leisure Centre (2-28 Turnbull St, Clifton Hill VIC 3068, Australia), this project is a first for the area, combining energy storage with dedicated public electric vehicle charging.

The project was made possible by a A$750,000 grant from the Victorian Government through the Neighbourhood Battery Initiative. This funding has allowed the Yarra Energy Foundation (YEF) to create a blueprint for how high-density suburbs can manage the growing demand for electricity as we move away from petrol-powered cars.

The core goal of the trial is to figure out how batteries and EVs can play nice together to keep the lights on and the costs down. By incentivising charging when solar production is at its peak, the system helps lower emissions and takes advantage of the cheapest energy prices during the day.

Accessibility at the heart of the design

One of the most impressive aspects of the Clifton Hill site is the focus on inclusivity and accessibility for all drivers. The project features a dual-60kW EV charger with two dedicated bays. While that’s certainly far from the fastest charging speeds available, the charging space does have other considerations.

The YEF worked closely with the City of Yarra’s Disability Advisory Committee and a community reference group. The result is a charging hub that features lower-than-average height units and wider parking spaces specifically to accommodate wheelchair users.

Part of the charging EV infrastructure requirements is to service those who live in apartments or terrace houses without off-street parking. Without high-quality, accessible public infrastructure, the transition to electric vehicles remains out of reach for a large portion of the population.

You can find the charger on Plugshare. It offers charging at $0.59 per kWh and runs on the Exploren network.

Community support and political backing

The project has seen significant support from the Yarra City Council, reflecting a local commitment to hitting net-zero targets. Local representatives, including Gabriele de Vietri, Member for Richmond, and Nathan Lambert, Member for Preston, joined the Minister to celebrate the launch of the facility.

Minister Lily D’Ambrosio highlighted that these types of local energy solutions are part of a broader strategy to modernise the Victorian energy landscape. She noted that the focus remains on making energy more affordable and reliable for every Victorian household while continuing the push toward renewable sources.

“Labor’s neighbourhood batteries are making energy more affordable and reliable for Victorians.” Lily D’Ambrosio, Minister for Energy and Resources, Victorian Government.

By using the neighbourhood battery as a buffer, the system can soak up excess energy during the day and discharge it when it is needed most. This trial will provide valuable data on how these technologies can be scaled up across other suburbs in Melbourne and beyond. Whether you are popping into the leisure centre for a swim or visiting the local shops, the convenience of fast, accessible charging is a game-changer for the local community.

YEF has committed to sharing the insights and data gathered from the operation of this system to help accelerate the broader energy transition.

“Public EV charging infrastructure should be accessible for everyone, and especially in suburbs where many people can’t charge at home – public infrastructure like this can be critical to switching to an EV” Dean Kline, CEO, Yarra Energy Foundation.

As more Victorians make the switch to electric, projects like the Clifton Hill neighbourhood battery will be an important addition to suburban, however we will need to see larger installations to support growing demand, as represented by growing EV sales figures.

If you are a local resident or an EV enthusiast interested in getting involved, you can register your interest to receive updates on the project’s progress and the data insights they uncover over the coming months.

For more information, head to https://www.yef.org.au/community-batteries/clifton-hill-neighbourhood-battery/