Menulog’s new AI Assistant lets you chat to order dinner

Menulog Australia has just launched a new AI Assistant, aiming to make ordering your next takeaway meal quicker and more personalised. The feature integrates directly into the platform, offering a conversational way to discover and order food.

This new tool allows customers to interact via a chat interface, moving beyond the typical menu browsing. The AI leverages your your past orders and preferences to provide a personalised experience, helping you find new local restaurants or specific dishes you might enjoy.

“As Australia’s appetite for digital convenience continues to grow, our AI Assistant is designed to deliver a more intuitive way to find what you’re craving. We’re excited to roll out this innovation to give Aussies more choice and convenience while ordering their favourites or exploring hidden gems in their area.” Ariane Fitzpatrick, Head of Operations at Menulog

Features

MenuLog’s new AI Assistant offers a range of features.

Discover New Local Favourites

The AI suggests new restaurants and dishes based on your previous orders and stated preferences.

Personalised Food Suggestions

Get tailored recommendations quickly, cutting down search time when you’re hungry.

Summarised Reviews

Access quick summaries of restaurant reviews and insights without leaving the chat.

Seamless Text Ordering

Place and customise your food order directly within the natural, text-based chat interface.

Customer Support Handover

If the AI can’t help with a specific query, it can direct you to human customer support channels.

This technology wasn’t built just for Aussies, it stems from Menulog’s parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET). After a successful trial run in the UK, the AI Assistant is now being deployed across multiple countries, including Australia.

Future plans include multilingual support and ongoing refinements based on user interactions and feedback. JET is also exploring other tech advancements like drone deliveries and in-car ordering as part of its broader innovation strategy.

Menulog emphasizes a commitment to responsible AI deployment, ensuring the tool operates fairly, securely, and respects user privacy. The AI Assistant is currently rolling out to Menulog users across Australia via the app.

For more information, head to https://www.menulog.com.au