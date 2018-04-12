Mercedes X-Class luxury ute launches in Australia

Australia has a long history with utes and naturally as we evolved as a country, there’s a decent mix of ute owners that want a taste of luxury in their vehicles. Cue Mercedes Benz’s new X-Class utes. Available from today, its priced from $45,490 plus on road costs, Mercedes-Benz Vans has already had more than 8,000 customers register their interest in buying the vehicle, with some leaving deposits at dealerships to secure early orders.

The X-Class features a payload of more than 1,000kg and a towing capacity of 3,500, strong enough for most boats and caravans. Merc says you can feel free to load up the back of it with tools, machines, material or sports and leisure equipment. Despite being a vehicle that provides utility (as the name suggests), it also features a bunch of technology like Dynamic control and braking systems, Active brake assist, Lane keeping assist and more.

There’s 3 trim levels available, Pure, Progressive and Power. If you’ve got the coin to buy an X-Class, pony up the extra dollars for the Power variant, it looks fantastically aggressive inside and out.

Managing Director Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia and New Zealand, Diane Tarr, said,

“The high level of interest and anticipation in the lead up to revealing the new X-Class has been a reflection of just how ingrained dual cab utes are in both the Australian and New Zealand culture.

The fact is we love utes and we are showing a desire to incorporate this type of vehicle into our lives in more ways than we did in the past. Not just for work, but also increasingly for private use.

The new X-Class finds the perfect balance between the stylish design expected of a Mercedes-Benz and the uncompromising robustness and functionality demanded of the category. As a result, with the X-Class, we can effectively provide a solution for trade and fleet customers, and we will find out just how far this category can evolve for private customers who need the vehicle to support their lifestyle.”