Merry Christmas. Did Santa leave some technology under the tree?

Merry Christmas to all the techAU readers. After what can only be described as a rubbish 2020, I hope your loved ones spoilt you and the fat man in the red suit, managed to break into your house without tripping any of those WiFi-connected security cameras or video doorbells you have.

Among the socks and undies, I hope you found some technology under the tree this year. Despite a global pandemic, new tech products continued to ship, even if the announcement events in 2020 were streamed online.

Props to all the hard working designers and engineers inside the companies that make the technology products we use. From phones to drones, to IoT devices to the computers on wheels, it is fun to sit back on a day like today and appreciate the great things in life that give us joy and help us stay connected with family and friends.

Under my tree, this year was a new Ryobi electric lawnmower, which will sleep nicely next to my Tesla Model 3. It runs a massive 36V, 6.0Ah lithium-ion battery pack, that helps the mower not only cut but also self propels, making the task of mowing much easier. Given the dramatic reduction in noise, listening to music or podcasts while mowing is certainly now more viable and most of all, I’ll be glad to never have to change spark plugs, oil filters or do the run to the petrol station to fuel it up and have that smell propagate through the car and the garage.

Look out for a full review coming soon on techAU.

Let me know in the comments what tech you found under the Christmas tree in 2020.

Best wishes and a Happy New Year.