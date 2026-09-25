Meta Connect 26 was the best yet, unveiling Meta VR Glasses and Muse Charm to talk to your agent

Today Mark Zuckerberg took to the stage for Meta’s annual developer event, Meta Connect 2026. This year the company had some major announcements including new VR glasses and a physical device for their digital assistant Meta Muse.

Zuckerberg openly admitted that Meta is slowing development on the fully immersive virtual reality solution known as the metaverse, in favour of chasing modern AI-powered services under the augmented reality category, namely new glasses.

Wearable tech has spent more than a decade attempting to solve an obvious problem. Putting miniature computers on people’s faces usually produced heavy, awkward hardware that felt alien to wear in public. For smart glasses to actually work, they have to look like regular eyewear, sit comfortably on your nose all day, and deliver genuine everyday utility instead of showroom party tricks.

Instead of constantly reaching into your pocket to unlock a phone, Meta wants intelligent software agents handling tasks in the background while you interact with them from the glasses, which have a dedicated pocket device that contains the compute, instead of just the battery of the Apple Vision Pro.

“We think that glasses are going to be the biggest category because, first of all, they already are, and second, they are the only form factor that lets your Muse see what you see, hear what you hear, talk to you throughout the day, and display information right in your vision, eventually.” Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta.

Being the third generation, these tackle those physical pain points with a noticeably slimmer arm profile that feels far closer to standard designer spectacles. Internal efficiency gains also deliver an uplift in overall battery runtime, with up to nine hours of mixed use helping address the battery anxiety that hit earlier generations during busy afternoons.

The most practical hardware change on the frame is a new customisable action button. Talking out loud to an assistant is fine when you are driving alone or sitting at your desk, but barking voice prompts on the train or in a cafe is awkward. The physical button gives you instant, tactile input to trigger assistant features without speaking a word out loud.

Camera performance gets an upgrade as well, with a 12-megapixel sensor capable of capturing 3K Ultra HD video alongside a six-microphone array for wind noise reduction.

Styling options expand meaningfully as well. The classic Wayfarer silhouette returns in third-generation guise, joined by two new frame shapes. The Aviator brings a globally recognised wireframe look into the smart lineup, while the Zena delivers a modern cat-eye design.

In Australia, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 is available starting today, with local pricing still to be confirmed.

Dedicated audio frames cut weight and eliminate camera friction

One of the most telling admissions from the keynote was that audio playback remains the single most used feature across Meta’s entire smart glasses lineup. A huge number of owners simply use their frames to stream podcasts, answer phone calls, and hear spoken notifications.

At the same time, camera-equipped glasses bring friction into offices, gyms, schools, and customer-facing workplaces where outward-facing lenses make people uncomfortable. Meta has responded by splitting the product family and introducing the Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses.

By stripping out cameras and image processing silicon, Meta cut the total weight down to just 43 grams. These are ultralight frames engineered strictly around directional open-ear audio, voice microphones, and hands-free communication.

Removing the camera sensors also unlocks massive battery gains. The audio frames deliver up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The bundled charging case packs another 48 hours of backup power, giving you days of regular use before you need to plug into a wall socket.

The audio collection launches in two heritage silhouettes, the Clubmaster and Burbank, spanning 23 colour and lens variations with full prescription support. Australian retail availability kicks off on 13 October, with local pricing to be confirmed.

Private processing and hardware safeguards tackle privacy concerns

Privacy remains the make-or-break issue for any eyewear equipped with cameras and microphones, and Meta spent time during the keynote outlining both physical and cloud safeguards.

On the hardware side, every camera-equipped pair features an integrated capture LED that illuminates when taking a photo and blinks continuously while recording video. Meta has hardened this control with active anti-tamper detection. If the internal sensors detect that the capture LED has been taped over, obscured, or physically damaged, the camera automatically disables itself and refuses to record.

On the processing side, Meta detailed a major architectural standard called Private Processing. Previously, running complex visual analysis or real-time language interpretation required sending raw sensor data directly to standard cloud servers where it could be logged. Private Processing runs workloads inside cryptographically isolated cloud environments. The infrastructure processes your query and returns the answer without allowing anyone, including Meta’s own engineering teams, to see, intercept, or store the underlying media.

Live translation is the first feature powered by Private Processing, with broader visual intelligence tools transitioning to the pipeline over time. The company is also implementing confidential virtual machines across its assistant infrastructure to lock down user data.

For buyers who work in secure corporate facilities or private sites where cameras are barred under any circumstances, the Ray-Ban Meta Audio frames bypass the problem completely. With zero camera hardware on board, you get hands-free calls, audio streaming, and voice assistance without breaching workplace surveillance policies.

Muse AI gets computer use and a pocket device, but Australia sits on the sidelines

On the software side, Meta unveiled the next iteration of Muse, its flagship personal artificial intelligence agent. Rather than functioning as a standard chatbot waiting for prompt queries, Muse is built to operate proactively across voice, visual inputs, and desktop environments.

Muse handles calendar coordination, creates dynamic shopping lists from ambient conversations, and triggers actions across third-party partners covering travel, groceries, retail, and payments. It is backed by a new foundational model called Muse Realtime Avatar, enabling zero-latency live video conversations with an expressive digital avatar whose voice profile you can customise.

The major software leap is computer use inside Muse for Mac. With your explicit system permission, Muse can take control of your Mac, navigating desktop applications and completing multi-step tasks in the background while you walk away from your desk. Meta even provisioned Muse with its own dedicated email address, allowing it to send correspondence and organise calendar invites on your behalf.

Meta is also giving Muse a physical form factor with Muse Charm. Designed as a compact, pocket-sized companion, Muse Charm brings the power of Muse and a state-of-the-art real-time voice model into a dedicated hardware gadget. It provides a tactile, low-latency interface to interact with your agent on the go without wearing glasses or pulling out a smartphone.

Unfortunately, Australian users will have to wait. Meta confirmed that neither Muse nor the Muse Charm hardware are launching locally yet.

That exclusion stings. Australia consistently ranks among the most digitally connected and highly engaged social media markets in the world, with social media penetration sitting near 78 percent of the total population and over 20 million adults active across Meta platforms. Between Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Australians are among the heaviest daily users of Meta services globally. Leaving Australia off the tier-one rollout list for its flagship agent highlights the persistent frustration of regional feature gating. Local smart glasses owners will remain on the standard Meta AI assistant stack for now.

Dolby Atmos spatial video and over 100 style options

For camera-equipped frames, Meta rolled out a notable capture upgrade. The glasses are now the first consumer wearable capable of recording video with spatial audio in Dolby Atmos.

Using an integrated microphone array, the frames capture 360-degree positional sound. When you replay that footage through Atmos-compatible headphones or sound systems, the directional audio matches the environment you were standing in.

Meta also outlined over-the-air software updates, including hands-free guided workout pacing, visual nutrition tracking via camera scans, landmark-aware pedestrian navigation, and custom hand gestures.

To broaden fashion appeal, Meta plans to cross 100 total styles across Ray-Ban, Oakley, and standalone Meta Glasses before the end of the year. New shapes include Meta Capri and Meta Nova to fit broader and narrower face profiles, an affordable entry-tier Meta Adventurer option, and a limited-edition Meta Fury frame sold through physical Meta Lab stores. Style collaborations include an Ivory colourway created with Kylie Jenner and a signature edition with global pop artist LISA, both available locally on Meta’s online storefront.

Meta VR Glasses: 5K spatial computing targeting 2027

Looking further ahead, Meta provided an early look at Meta VR Glasses. The hardware aims to condense the capabilities of a spatial computer, a massive home cinema, and a gaming setup into an ultra-compact eyewear frame weighing around 100 grams.

The technical headline is a 5K Infinite Display built on dual micro-OLED panels designed to render sharp multi-panel virtual monitors and high-resolution video streaming. Computing silicon, battery cells, and storage are offloaded into a small tethered puck you keep in your pocket. The hardware ditches handheld motion controllers completely, relying entirely on high-precision eye tracking, micro hand-gesture navigation, and contextual voice commands through Meta AI.

Meta confirmed that Meta VR Glasses will launch in Australia in 2027, with official Australian dollar pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.

Will Meta VR Glasses replace the Meta Quest 3, and should sim racers wait?

Whenever a company previews next-generation spatial hardware, anyone currently shopping for VR faces an immediate dilemma: does this make current headsets obsolete, and will it replace the Meta Quest 3?

The short answer is no. Meta VR Glasses and the Meta Quest 3 serve entirely different hardware tiers, performance envelopes, and use cases.

The Meta Quest 3 is a dedicated room-scale gaming headset built around active internal cooling, wide inside-out optical tracking, and tracked 6DoF touch controllers with physical buttons, analog thumbsticks, and haptic feedback. It is engineered to sustain heavy graphic workloads and rapid physical movement.

By contrast, the Meta VR Glasses prioritise extreme miniaturisation, lightweight daily workspace productivity, and media consumption. Physics imposes strict compromises here. Tiny form factors cannot accommodate the bulky internal cooling fans or physical controller tracking systems that intense gaming demands. Navigating via eye tracking and subtle hand pinches is great for arranging virtual browser windows or watching a film on a flight, but it is useless for fast-paced virtual reality gaming where physical inputs and instant tactile feedback are mandatory.

If you are a motorsport enthusiast or flight sim hobbyist looking to buy a headset for your rig today, you should not wait for Meta VR Glasses. Sim racing titles like iRacing, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and Automobilista 2 demand high sustained refresh rates, rock-solid physical tracking, and wired or high-bandwidth wireless PC connections. A lightweight spatial viewer scheduled for 2027 with controller-free navigation is not built to anchor a force-feedback racing cockpit.

If your goal is sim racing or active room-scale gaming right now, the Meta Quest 3 remains the practical, mature, and cost-effective choice.

Australian release dates and availability summary

For Australian shoppers wondering what is landing down under and when, here is the confirmed breakdown:

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3: Available in Australia starting today, with local pricing to be confirmed.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio: Available in Australia from 13 October, with local pricing to be confirmed.

Meta Glasses Designer Editions (Kylie Jenner and LISA): Available in Australia now via Meta.com.

Meta VR Glasses: Confirmed for Australian release in 2027, with Australian dollar pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.

Muse and Muse Charm: Not currently available in Australia, with local timing unannounced.

Meta Ray-Ban Display: Rolling out across the UK, Europe, and Canada, with Australian release dates and pricing still unconfirmed.

Meta Connect 2026 demonstrates that the company’s wearable hardware strategy is maturing into distinct categories. By offering dedicated audio frames, stylish camera glasses, and a long-term roadmap for 5K spatial displays, there is a clear path forward for different use cases and privacy needs. We will put the new hardware through its paces on local roads and daily routines as soon as review units land.

For more information, head to Meta.