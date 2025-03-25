MG going up-spec with 2x luxury EVs coming to Australia: Meet the IM5 and IM6 at the Melb Motor Show

MG Motor Australia is stepping up its game with the launch of a new luxury electric vehicle brand, IM Presented by MG Motor, set to debut at the Melbourne Motor Show in April 2025.

This move brings premium EVs into the fold, building on MG’s already impressive electric lineup that’s been turning heads Down Under. If you thought MG was just about affordable EVs, think again—the IM5 and IM6 are here to redefine what luxury electric driving looks like.

Born from a collaboration between SAIC Motor and tech giant Alibaba Group, IM Motors (short for Intelligence in Motion) is all about blending high-end design with cutting-edge tech.

Already a hit in China and now expanding globally, including a recent launch in Thailand, IM is poised to make a splash in Australia. MG’s local arm is branding it as IM Presented by MG Motor, and it’s ready to take on the premium EV market.

MG’s EV journey in Australia kicked off with the ZS EV back in November 2020, and since then, they’ve climbed the ranks to become the second-best-selling EV brand here in 2024. With smash hits like the award-winning MG4 and the eye-catching Cyberster roadster, MG’s now adding some serious luxury muscle to its portfolio.

The IM5 sedan and IM6 SUV are the first of this new breed, and they’re landing in MG dealerships later this year.

“We’re thrilled to introduce IM Presented by MG Motor to the Australian market, setting a new benchmark for luxury electric driving.



With cutting-edge innovation wrapped in elegant design, both the IM5 and IM6 deliver an uncompromising blend of performance, refinement, and range – offering drivers the freedom to go further in absolute comfort. This is the future of premium electric mobility, and we’re proud to bring it to Australia and further extend our EV offering to Australian drivers. -Peter Ciao, Chief Executive Officer, MG Motor Australia.

What’s on offer with IM range?

Premium Finishes Think sleek lines, plush interiors, and that upscale vibe you’d expect from a luxury EV—IM’s got it in spades.

High Performance These aren’t just pretty faces; the IM5 and IM6 pack serious grunt, though exact specs for Australia are still under wraps—stay tuned!

Innovative Technology Backed by Alibaba’s tech smarts, expect next-level connectivity and driver aids that make every trip feel futuristic.

Impressive Range Designed for long hauls, these EVs promise to keep you going further without the range anxiety.

MG is proud to offer an EV for Everyone. We have our best-selling all-electric MG4, our electric SUV the ZS EV which will soon be replaced with the MGS5 EV and our first all-electric roadster, the Cyberster. With the introduction of IM Presented by MG Motor we now bring a new premium range of EVs to the Australian market with the IM5 and IM6. Giles Belcher, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor Australia.

Pricing and exact availability dates are still TBD, but expect the IM5 and IM6 to hit MG dealerships across Australia before the end of 2025. Given MG’s track record of sharp pricing—think the MG4 starting around A$40,000—these luxury models might land in the A$70,000-A$90,000 range, making them a compelling alternative to pricier Euro rivals. Keep an eye out for more details as the Melbourne Motor Show nears.

This isn’t just about adding two new models; it’s MG doubling down on its EV dominance in Australia. From the budget-friendly MG4 to the wild Cyberster, and now the upscale IM5 and IM6, MG’s proving it’s got something for everyone.

