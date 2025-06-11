MG launches new premium AI-powered EV brand ‘IM’ in Australia

Remember when MG offered the MG4 and helped bring Australia’s EV entry price down? Well now they’re back with two new EVs, the IM5 a Super Intelligent Sedan and the IM6 a Super Intelligent SUV.

These two are like siblings, built on the same platform, similar to the Model 3/Y which helps with unit economics when there are shared components between the two.

MG Motor’s expanded vehicle portfolio in Australia, now offers these two new vehicles under the premium brand known as IM Presented by MG Motor. Customers can now reserve the first two models, the IM5 sedan and IM6 SUV, with drive-away pricing starting from A$60,990.

Despite the affordable price tag, the performance variant (driveaway price of A$80,990) will accelerate from 0-100km/h in an impressive 3.2 seconds and offers a rane of up to 575km (WLTP).

If you’re wondering what’s up with the brand IM, it stands for Intelligence in Motion, and is born out of a joint venture between MG’s parent company SAIC Motor and Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group.

The new brand wants to be known for their technology as well and offers a sweet of features called ‘One-Touch iAD’.

With one single touch, effortlessly overcome common city driving challenges. Maneuvering the vehicle gets easier.

One-Touch Kerbside Parking : Perfect for tight urban spots, this feature allows the car to park precisely along curbs or walls when judging distance is difficult.

One-Touch Pull Out: Exiting a tight space is effortless, the car automatically adjusts its angle and smoothly pulls out with ease.

One-Touch Reverse: With the path already recorded, car reverses itself with precision, actively detecting obstacles to ensure a safe and confident return.

“We are now pleased to introduce IM Presented by MG Motor to the Australian market, following its successful preview at the Melbourne Motor show in April.



The IM5 and IM6 will deliver the most innovative, AI inspired, cutting-edge features, and high performance, blended seamlessly with premium design and interior finishes. We welcome prospective owners to place their reservation for the next generation of electric mobility from today.” Peter Ciao, Chief Executive Officer, MG Motor Australia.

Key features

Revolutionary bi-directional turning

This industry-leading technology offers up to 12 degrees of rear-wheel articulation, dramatically reducing the turning circle to be comparable to a compact hatchback.

At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn with the front to improve stability and cornering, helping the IM5 break a 25-year-old Moose Test record.

High performance

Both models are powered by an 800V Hurricane motor, delivering serious acceleration. The top-tier IM5 Performance AWD model boasts a ground-breaking 0-100km/h time of just 3.2 seconds.

Premium cabin

The interior features a sharp 10.5” central touchscreen, an expansive 26.3” infotainment display, and a panoramic sunroof. Occupants will also find luxury seat finishes and a 20-speaker high-definition audio system, with plenty of legroom thanks to a 2,950mm wheelbase.

AI technology and iSmart app compatibility

The vehicles use AI to enhance the driving experience with features like Rainy Night Mode and a One Touch AI Chauffeur that utilise the car’s 360-degree cameras. Owners can also use the MG iSMART app to remotely monitor and control functions like charging, vehicle location, and route planning.

Battery

The IM5 sedan offers a range of up to 755km (NEDC), while the IM6 SUV is capable of up to 670km (NEDC). Both vehicles support fast charging, enabling a 30-80% top-up in just 15 minutes.

Pricing and availability

Reservations for the IM5 and IM6 are open from today, with a seven-year all-inclusive warranty when serviced within the IM dealer network.

A$60,990 – IM5 Premium and IM6 Premium (75kWh RWD)

– IM5 Premium and IM6 Premium (75kWh RWD) A$69,990 – IM5 Platinum and IM6 Platinum (100kWh RWD)

– IM5 Platinum and IM6 Platinum (100kWh RWD) A$80,990 – IM5 Performance and IM6 Performance (100kWh AWD)

For more information, head to https://shop.mgmotor.com.au/