Microsoft announce Surface Hub 2, a gorgeous 50.5” 4K display. I’ll take 4

Overnight Microsoft announced their latest work from their hardware division, the long awaited Surface Hub 2. Moving in a fairly different direction design wise, the Surface Hub still aims to service a similar business (and possibly personal) need of a smart board combined with a video conferencing solution.

As you’d expect the Surface Hub 2 features 4K resolution, but does so in the Surface tradition of 3:2 aspect ratio. Maybe the biggest shift is the ability to stack these like Tesla Powerwalls, next to each other, in this case up to 4 of them to make a giant digital interactive display.

The integrated cameras are gone, replaced by external cameras, but now there’s a new mounting system that allows the display to be rotated a full 90 degrees, allowing a simply transition between portrait and landscape. In the introduction video, we only see humans doing the work, so it doesn’t look like there’s any smarts to do the turning for you based on AI.

Move beyond meetings, to real-time teamwork

Functionality and productivity-wise, one of the biggest new changes is the ability to have multi-user sign in, multiple people can authenticate in the same Surface Hub 2 workspace, allowing them to simultaneously access their documents and ideas, merging them with the ideas of their teammates – and making collaboration as natural as meeting at a whiteboard.

There’s also a new touch button on the side of the display, which looks like it’ll wake the device, then give you access to a new menu system, not seen in Windows 10 before, specifically built for the Surface Hub. Clearly based on the Windows 10 taskbar, its modified as we see Windows Start icon, Task Switcher, User Profile, People and undoubtedly these app shortcuts can be modified.

Your next question is how much do these cost (or how much do 4 of these cost) and we don’t have that information yet.

More information at Microsoft.