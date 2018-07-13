Microsoft Teams moves to Freemium model

Microsoft Teams has been inaccessible by many small teams and businesses given it’s upfront cost, but today that all changed. The service has now moved to a freemium model where you can get started for free and the features available are actually really impressive. It’s when you reach the limits of those that you need to consider adding a credit card and paying for the service.
The collaborative experience for teams now directly competes with Slack who were early into this market and have a cult following among startups. Microsoft Teams is also the platform Microsoft are transitioning Skype to, so for those keen to have a look at the future of Skype, then I suggest you try out teams both on the web and the desktop clients.
The free version of Microsoft Teams is available worldwide (including Australia and New Zealand) now and comes in 40 languages. Whether you’re a freelancer, a small business owner, or part of a team inside a large organisation, you can
The free version includes the following for up to 300 people:
- Unlimited chat messages and search
- Built-in audio and video calling for individuals, group, and full team meetups
- 10GB of team file storage plus additional 2GB per person for personal storage
- Integrated real-time content creation with Office Online, including built-in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote
- Unlimited app integrations with 140+ business apps to choose from, including Adobe, Evernote, and Trello
- Ability to communicate and collaborate with anyone inside or outside your organisation, backed by Microsoft’s secure, global infrastructure