Over the weekend Microsoft had their big X018 event in Mexico City, celebrating all things Xbox and made serious number of announcements.
Some of the biggest announcements included a release date for Crackdown 3, the inclusion of PUBG for Game Pass subscribers and the first (and biggest) DLC for Forza Horizon 4.
While the events streamed live over the weekend, if you missed it, then check out the summary video below. This explains most of the announcements in an efficient 2 minutes flat. We know you’re busy, so, you’re welcome.
For the rest of the videos, head to Xbox’s YouTube Channel.
Microsoft also acquired two more development studios.. Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment who will join Microsoft Studios.
As part of our commitment to bringing a steady stream of new, exclusive games to our fans, Matt Booty announced Microsoft’s intent to acquire two game development studios – Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment. The teams at Obsidian and inXile share a distinguished reputation for creating deep, engaging role-playing games. As part of Microsoft Studios, Obsidian and inXile will have the support and freedom to fully realize creative ambitions on both existing franchises and new projects. These two creative teams will continue to operate autonomously and bring their unique talents, IP and expertise to Microsoft Studios as they build new RPG experiences for our players and fans. You can learn more about Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment in our full