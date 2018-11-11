Over the weekend Microsoft had their big X018 event in Mexico City, celebrating all things Xbox and made serious number of announcements.

Some of the biggest announcements included a release date for Crackdown 3, the inclusion of PUBG for Game Pass subscribers and the first (and biggest) DLC for Forza Horizon 4.

While the events streamed live over the weekend, if you missed it, then check out the summary video below. This explains most of the announcements in an efficient 2 minutes flat. We know you’re busy, so, you’re welcome.

For the rest of the videos, head to Xbox’s YouTube Channel.

Microsoft also acquired two more development studios.. Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment who will join Microsoft Studios.