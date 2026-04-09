Minor Hotels is getting a massive AI-driven glow up and implementing ‘agentic orchestration’

Minor Hotels, the global hospitality giant that Australians likely know best through the Oaks Hotels and iStay brands, has announced a significant shift in its digital strategy. The group is moving away from traditional, fragmented booking systems to build a brand-new global data and AI platform from the ground up.

By partnering with tech leaders like Google Cloud, Salesforce, OneTrust, and Deloitte, Minor Hotels is effectively bypassing years of legacy technology. This “clean-sheet” approach is designed to create a unified experience across their 640 properties, ensuring that guest data isn’t trapped in regional silos.

Building an AI-first foundation

The move represents one of the most substantial technology investments in the history of the company. Instead of trying to patch up outdated software, the group is building a future-proof ecosystem that is expected to be operational this year. This timeline is surprisingly aggressive for a transformation of this scale, made possible by avoiding the integration headaches of older systems.

At the heart of the project is Google Cloud’s AI-optimised technology stack, specifically BigQuery and Vertex AI. These tools act as a central brain for the group, allowing them to recognise a guest’s preferences whether they are checking into an Oaks in Brisbane or an Anantara in Thailand.

Moving from chatbots to intelligent agents

The strategy goes far beyond the basic chatbots we have all grown used to. Minor Hotels is aiming for “agentic orchestration,” where AI agents can actually execute tasks rather than just answering questions. These agents will be capable of managing bookings, curating complex travel itineraries, and resolving guest requests in real time.

“The future belongs to context-aware AI agents that anticipate needs and execute tasks throughout the travel journey,” Mark Micallef, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud.

This level of automation is supported by Salesforce and its Agentforce Marketing tools. By integrating real-time guest data, the platform can deliver personalised communications that actually feel relevant to the traveller, rather than generic marketing blasts.

Privacy and global implementation

Handling guest data at this scale requires a serious focus on security and compliance. OneTrust is being used to bake privacy and consent management directly into the platform’s architecture. This ensures that as the AI becomes more personalised, it remains transparent and compliant with global data regulations from day one.

Deloitte is acting as the primary implementation partner, tasked with making sure this high-tech stack works seamlessly across 63 different countries. This involves more than just installing software; it requires aligning hotel staff and operational processes to ensure the tech actually improves the guest experience on the ground.

Why this matters for the future of travel

As AI assistants like Gemini and others increasingly become the “front door” for how people search and book holidays, hotels need to be able to talk to these systems fluently. By owning and unifying their data now, Minor Hotels is positioning itself to be discoverable and bookable in this new AI-led landscape.

For the average traveller, the result should be a much more intuitive stay. Whether it is smarter recommendations for local experiences or a service team that already knows your preferences before you arrive, the goal is to make the technology disappear into the background of a better guest experience.

“In the AI era, the margin for error in customer experience has disappeared.



Guests expect interactions to be instant, intuitive, and deeply personal. Automation grounded in relevant guest insights can help turn distinct guest touchpoints into a meaningful, connected journey.” Apisit Kuparatana, Country Leader and Managing Director, Salesforce Thailand.

For more information, head to https://www.minorhotels.com