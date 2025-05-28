Mobileye announces their Eyes-Off L3 tech is chosen by global for 2028 release, fails to list the automaker

The race to expand ADAS tech to Autonomous Driving is certainly on and one challenger in the space is Mobileye.

Today the company announced that a leading global automaker has chosen Mobileye Imaging Radar as a key component of its upcoming eyes-off, hands-off automated driving system in personal vehicles, following an extensive years-long evaluation of Mobileye’s technology and competing systems.

While this would ordinarily be an exciting development, unfortunately there’s no confirmation of which company this is, making it hard to get excited about.

The other issue is that whatever this vehicle is, wont be in production for 3 years from now, sometime in 2028. With the technology for autonomous vehicles evolving rapidly, 3 years is an eternity away.

Mobileye says this customer plans to use the imaging radar to deliver SAE Level 3 automated driving at highway speeds, designed to provide exceptional detection of vehicles, people and objects in conditions such as fog or rain, and at long distances, that challenge existing sensors.

When 2028 rolls around, it’ll make the 10 year anniversary since development started for Mobileye’s 4D imaging radar, designed to provide sensor redundancy, which they claim offers superior perception in challenging lighting, environmental and traffic scenarios, to complement camera-based perception at affordable costs.

“The selection of our imaging radar by this new customer validates the groundbreaking work we undertook to develop our imaging radar.



After recognizing how important this sensing modality would be to autonomous driving, we built what we believe is the industry’s standard for imaging radar that can deliver the safety and accuracy self-driving systems require.” Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua.

Existing automotive radars provide estimates of distance from an object, their rough direction on a horizontal plane and a relative velocity. Imaging radars add an additional dimension – height.

Built on a breakthrough architecture, the next-generation Mobileye Imaging Radar processes the entire signal digitally — end-to-end — through a Mobileye-designed radar processor. This is intended to enable unprecedented levels of accuracy, detail, and reliability in environmental perception, strengthening the positioning of Mobileye at the forefront of autonomous driving technology.

At the core of the Mobileye Imaging Radar are Mobileye-designed, radar radio-frequency integrated circuits (RFIC). These advanced components allow exceptional flexibility in signal transmission and the ability to receive and sample the entire radar signal in a wide bandwidth while keeping noise at a low level, designed to support object detection with high confidence.

Those RFICs are embedded in a unique architecture where the entire radar signal is sampled and digitally processed by a dedicated proprietary processor, with exceptionally powerful computing capability of 11 TOPS.

This processor can handle more than 1,500 virtual channels at a high frame rate of 20 frames per second. The massive antenna array also delivers exceptional angular resolution below 0.5 degrees and ultra-low side-lobe levels of -40 dBc, and market-leading dynamic range of 100 dB, versus 60 dB in other automotive radars.

This is designed to enable the Mobileye Imaging Radar to detect small, distant objects, even in complex scenarios with large nearby vehicles such as trucks or buses, along with precise detection of small hazards like a tire near a guardrail at a far distance, critical for safe highway driving autonomously at speeds above 75 mph or 130 kph.

The system works to detect road users — pedestrians, motorcycles, and cyclists — at up to 315 meters and identify potential hazards up to 230 meters away. Crucially, where traditional radar systems often fail, such as in tunnels, construction zones, and other complex, cluttered environments, Mobileye Imaging Radar excels.

The forward-facing BSR version of the radar uses its full sensing capabilities, while a smaller BSRC version for corner-mounted use has more than 300 channels.

Another important attribute is cost which unfortunately isn’t mentioned. The price of both the hardware and software (can depend on scale and commercial agreements) is an important metric when we’re talking about saving lives. The lower the cost, the more people will benefit from it, as it finds its way into lower-price vehicles.

If you’ve got a guess as to which global automaker has gone with Mobileye, leave a comment below.