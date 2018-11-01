Ubisoft and Hasbro have announced that popular games like Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit and Risk are available now on the Nintendo Switch.

HASBRO GAME NIGHT is a bundle that contains for Nintendo Switch contains all 3 titles, and those iconic and family-favorite board games are now available for the whole family to play digitally.

With the Switch’s ability to be bother a console connected to your TV, and a mobile peripheral, it is actually a great platform to play on.

All three games feature new graphical, UI, and online improvements, in addition to touchscreen features exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

With MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch, classic board game fans will be able to feel the roll of the dice in the palm of their hands with the HD Rumble feature, traverse through themed and animated 3D boards, and play with up to six players online or offline. MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch also includes new rules and features exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, including:

Addition of Action Cards, which are used to progress faster around the board, penalize opponents or earn players extra money.

Special Goals: enjoy shorter play sessions thanks to special victory conditions.

The TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! video game features 1,850 questions, including 650 family-friendly questions; it allows players to challenge up to three friends in local multi-console and introduces a new Versus Mode, that lets players compete head-to-head in 1v1 or in teams.

The RISK video game offers an exciting strategic experience. Players direct the war from their high-tech control room, fighting on the classic map layout in 3D, deploying tanks, planes, and infantry, all in a modern twist on the classic board game of global domination. RISK for Nintendo Switch includes improved pacing, 3D animations, and a new top view, where players can undock their Nintendo Switch to emulate the look and feel of the classic tabletop board game.