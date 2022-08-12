Move over Tesla Model S Plaid, the Rimac Nevera is now the fastest-accelerating production car in the world

Last week I covered the milestone event that was the first Rimac Nevera being delivered to a pretty famous customer. Now the second part of the video has dropped – The first drive of the Rimac Nevera with Nico Rosberg.

This Croatian-born hypercar now takes the top spot for the fastest-accelerating production car in the world, springing from 0-60mph in just 1.85 sec.

We can argue about the price tag, or the number of units built, but the fact is, there’s now a car that exists in the world, registered and driving on the road, that is faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid.

For those playing at home, the Model S Plaid offers an insane acceleration time of 0-60mph in just 1.99sec and the internet is full of impressive reaction times of people experiencing the rollercoaster level of performance. For the Nevera to beat that time 0.14 seconds doesn’t sound like much, but every tenth of a second is insanely hard to improve on.

What Rimac has achieved here with the Nevera is nothing short of amazing and the whole team should be very proud of their efforts. Shipping any hardware is difficult, but something as complex as a car, particularly one with this level of performance is a real credit to them, and the CEO, Mate Rimac.

The very familiar EV grin after experiencing a burst of acceleration.

Let’s run through some of the figures:

Category Values Power 1.914HP Torque 2.360NM Acceleration (0-100km/hr) 1.97sec Acceleration (0-300km/hr) 9.3sec Top Speed 412 km/h / 258 mph ¼ mile time 8.582 sec Battery Capacity 120kWh

Now enjoy the video as Rosberg takes Rimac for a spirited drive through the mountains, so spirited the speedo had to be blurred. Seriously though this car looks like it is on rails, has incredible acceleration and handling, complete with smart software to handle the power distribution and adjust accordingly as you switch through drive modes.

Enjoy this tease, as all 150 units are already accounted for.