MOZA just dropped full cockpit motion, force feedback flight gear, and a farming rig to shake up sim hardware

If you thought your sim racing rig was complete, MOZA is here to tell you that your wallet is not safe. The simulation giant has officially dropped one of its biggest product announcements to date, spanning racing, aviation, heavy machinery, and full-cockpit motion hardware.

Leading the charge is the MOZA HMA150 Haptic Motion System, a four-actuator setup that brings full 3DOF motion to your seat. Alongside it, MOZA has refreshed its direct drive racing line, expanded its force feedback flight gear, launched a dedicated farming controller, and rolled out AI software that physically guides your hands around a racetrack.

Here is everything you need to know about MOZA’s massive hardware explosion and what it will cost you here in Australia.

Shake, rattle, and roll with the MOZA HMA150

For years, getting a true motion rig involved buying expensive industrial actuators and routing miles of messy cabling to giant external control boxes. The MOZA HMA150 changes that by embedding the controller logic directly into each actuator body.

Built around four individual HMA150 Haptic Motion Actuators, the system translates telemetry data into pitch, roll, and heave. You will feel every heavy braking dive, weight transfer through high-speed sweepers, elevation change, and violent curb strike directly through your seat.

The technical specifications on these struts are no joke. They offer 150 mm of total travel, top speeds of up to 300 mm/s, and acceleration forces exceeding 1G under supported load conditions.

If you happen to be a heavier driver or have a heavy steel rig, the system supports a maximum platform payload of 350 kg. High-frequency tactile vibration effects can also rumble up to 200 Hz to simulate engine revs and road surface textures.

To prevent you from slamming into the floor when turning the rig off, MOZA has included controlled descent protection alongside an emergency stop switch. Everything is managed through the new MOZA Motion Manager software, which lets you adjust movement range, intensity, and axis profiles.

Teaching old games new tricks with AI motion

One of the biggest issues with motion hardware is game support. If a game does not output native physics telemetry, your expensive motion rig typically sits still like an over-engineered office chair.

MOZA is solving this with AI Motion, an intelligent software feature baked into MOZA Motion Manager. Instead of waiting on game developers, AI Motion analyzes in-game video and audio cues in real time to trigger physical movement and haptics.

When native telemetry is available in titles like Assetto Corsa or iRacing, the system uses that data for pure physics-driven feedback. When telemetry is missing, AI Motion fills the gap by generating contextual haptic effects based on screen action.

Users can fine-tune individual event sensitivities and set hard output limits to keep the motion comfortable. It opens up physical motion feedback to games that were never originally built to support it.

Direct drive updates for serious and starting racers

Sim racers are getting two key hardware refreshes. The upper-midrange MOZA R16 Ultra Direct Drive Wheel Base gets a significant internal overhaul for drivers chasing finer feedback detail.

It delivers 16 Nm of direct drive torque using a flat-wire motor design that keeps the footprint compact while packing a heavy punch. A 21-bit magnetic encoder tracks steering inputs down to minuscule fractions of a degree.

At its brain is a 600 MHz processor running MOZA’s NexGen FFB Algorithm 4.0. A new force feedback interpolation algorithm smooths out harsh signal steps, eliminating notched or grainy sensations through the rim.

For beginners stepping up from gear-driven or belt-driven wheels, the MOZA R5 Pro Racing Simulator offers an all-in-one entry bundle. It packs an upgraded 6 Nm direct drive base, an ES Lite Steering Wheel, SRP Lite2 Pedals, and a desk clamp.

The updated base provides extra force feedback headroom, while the 21-bit magnetic encoder offers over two million points of resolution. The SRP Lite2 Pedals can also be upgraded over time with optional brake and throttle performance kits.

Long-haul truck sim enthusiasts are not left out either. The R5 Pro Truck Driving Simulator swaps the standard racing wheel for the massive MOZA TSW Truck Wheel for full commercial vehicle realism.

Hands-on farming for the tractor enthusiasts

Farming simulation is a massive market, and MOZA is entering the category with the purpose-built MOZA Farming Control System. This setup is designed specifically for agricultural machinery, heavy construction equipment, and commercial trucking.

The panel features a Hall-effect joystick, a dedicated throttle lever, an integrated control module, and 46 programmable inputs. It gives you physical buttons and switches for every hydraulic arm, harvester tool, and attachment.

Out of the box, it offers official support for Farming Simulator 25, while maintaining full compatibility with Farming Simulator 22, Construction Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and American Truck Simulator.

All input mappings, deadzones, and control curves can be adjusted directly through MOZA Pit House.

Taking to the skies with new force feedback flight gear

Following its premium flight gear releases, MOZA is launching the AY90 Force Feedback Yoke Base for desktop aviators. It brings active force feedback down to a more accessible size and price point.

The AY90 packs 4.2 Nm of roll torque, 90 N of push-pull force, and 95 mm of pitch travel. It simulates control surface resistance based on airspeed, trim tab forces, atmospheric turbulence, stall buffeting, and landing gear impacts.

It works natively with Microsoft Flight Simulator, X-Plane, and DCS World. An upcoming update to MOZA Cockpit software will also add profile importing to make setting up complex aircraft faster.

To pair with the base, MOZA unveiled the MFY Pro Yoke Handle. The headline feature here is a built-in 4.3-inch touchscreen display right in the centre of the yoke.

The display can render live flight instruments and custom cockpit pages, which is a massive win for single-monitor desktop pilots. The handle also features 26 programmable inputs, dual Hall-effect thumbsticks, and MOZA’s quick-release connection system.

Hardware training wheels that physically move your hands

Software updates are also hitting the ecosystem, highlighted by MOZA AI Coach inside the MOZA Pit House application. This is the industry’s first coaching software that actively takes control of your force feedback hardware during training.

Instead of just watching a video or looking at telemetry squiggles, AI Coach physically moves your wheel and depresses your pedals. By holding the wheel loosely, you feel the exact steering angles, trail-braking pressure, and throttle application used by a fast lap driver.

It includes three operational modes spanning Beginner, Intermediate, and Professional. You can choose between Active Guidance, Pulse Guidance, and Haptic Guidance depending on how much assistance you want.

After completing a stint, you can overlay your telemetry graphs against the AI reference lap to see exactly where you are losing time.

Australian pricing and local availability

The MOZA HMA150 Haptic Motion System, AY90 Force Feedback Yoke Base, MFY Pro Yoke Handle, R16 Ultra Direct Drive Wheel Base, R5 Pro Racing Simulator, R5 Pro Truck Driving Simulator and MOZA Farming Control System will be available to order from July 28, 2026 through the MOZA Online Store and participating authorized retailers.

MOZA HMA150 Haptic Motion System – Four-Actuator Set

USD $2,999.00 | EUR €3,199.00 | GBP £2,799.00 | AUD $5,499.00 | JPY ¥499,900

MOZA Farming Control System

USD $199.00 | EUR €209.00 | GBP £179.00 | AUD $369.00 | JPY ¥33,900

MOZA R16 Ultra Direct Drive Wheel Base

USD $529.00 | EUR €549.00 | GBP £499.00 | AUD $979.00 | JPY ¥88,900

MOZA R5 Pro Racing Simulator

USD $399.00 | EUR €419.00 | GBP £389.00 | AUD $729.00 | JPY ¥64,900

MOZA R5 Pro Truck Driving Simulator

USD $499.00 | EUR €529.00 | GBP £479.00 | AUD $909.00 | JPY ¥80,900

MOZA AY90 Force Feedback Yoke Base

USD $399.00 | EUR €419.00 | GBP £379.00 | AUD $699.00 | JPY ¥66,900

MOZA MFY Pro Yoke Handle

USD $299.00 | EUR €309.00 | GBP £279.00 | AUD $549.00 | JPY ¥48,900

Whether you want to build a full motion pit or just chop corn in Farming Simulator with physical switches, MOZA’s latest lineup has pretty much every base covered.

For more information, head to MOZA.