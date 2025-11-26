MOZA Racing celebrates Project Motor Racing with R5 Bundle, get the game for free

The sim racing landscape has just received a major new contender with the official arrival of Project Motor Racing. Published by GIANTS Software and developed by Straight4 Studios, the title has landed with high expectations and has been on the radar of enthusiasts for some time.

Straight4 Studios is led by industry veterans who have a history of creating some of the most beloved racing sims of the last two decades. The game aims to ignite all the passion, beauty, and intensity of professional motorsport, featuring an impressive roster of 70 licensed vehicles across 13 distinct classes.

Players can race across 28 global layouts, offering a wide variety of challenges from tight street circuits to flowing permanent tracks, all underpinned by advanced vehicle physics designed to reward smooth inputs. One of the standout features is the implementation of dynamic weather and a full day-night cycle powered by the GIANTS Engine 10, which provides a robust foundation for simulation.

Adapting to a track that is slowly drying out after a rain shower is one of the most satisfying challenges in virtual racing, and Project Motor Racing captures this nuance perfectly. The title is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, carrying a G rating for broad accessibility. While the game is playable on a controller, the physics engine is designed to be experienced with a dedicated wheel setup to truly appreciate the handling model.

The best way to play

To celebrate the launch of the game, MOZA Racing is sweetening the deal for new racers looking to upgrade their setup. Starting today, November 26, 2025, the hardware manufacturer is offering a bonus copy of the game for customers who purchase the popular MOZA Racing R5 Bundle from selected Aussie retailers. This isn’t just the base experience, as the digital key includes the Base Game plus the GTE Decade Pack, ensuring you have the software to match your new hardware right out of the box.

For many gamers, the barrier to entry for sim racing has often been the cost of hardware, but MOZA Racing has been aggressively targeting this space with high-quality Direct Drive wheelbases. Unlike older wheels that used gears or belts resulting in a “notchy” feeling, Direct Drive mounts the steering wheel directly to the motor shaft for instant, detailed feedback without interference. Historically, this tech was reserved for elite setups costing thousands of dollars, but the MOZA Racing R5 Bundle is widely considered the perfect entry point into professional-grade sim racing.

With an RRP of A$799.95, the bundle sits at a competitive price point considering it includes a 5.5 Nm Direct Drive Wheelbase, the ES Steering Wheel, SR-P Lite Pedals, and a sturdy table clamp. That 5.5 Nm of torque is significant because it is strong enough to fight you in the corners but manageable for beginners, delivering precision control and smooth torque response that gear-driven wheels simply cannot match.

You get to feel the texture of the road, the shift in weight as you corner, and the loss of traction before it’s too late, transforming any standard PC setup into a deeply immersive driving experience.

A perfect pairing

Combining Project Motor Racing with the MOZA R5 Bundle brings the digital track to life in a way a controller never could, as the R5’s Direct Drive force feedback lets players feel every bump, kerb strike, and gearshift. When the rear tyres lose grip in a high-powered GT car, the steering wheel goes light to communicate that information instantly to your hands, allowing you to catch slides and correct your line instinctively. The included SR-P Lite pedals are equally important for consistency, offering the precision needed for throttle and brake control to avoid lock-ups and maximise exit speed.

This promotion is a great opportunity for anyone who has been sitting on the fence about building a sim rig, with the offer beginning today, 26 November 2025, at a wide range of Australian retailers. You can find the bundle with the bonus game code from the following Australian retailers, while stocks last: JB Hi-Fi, Scorptec, The Gamesmen, PLE Computers, Player1 Sim Gear, Gamer Gear Direct, PC Case Gear and MWave.

The offer is valid while stocks last, so if you are eyeing this up for a Christmas gift, you might want to move quickly to secure this excellent value Direct Drive ecosystem.

For more information, head to https://mozaracing.com