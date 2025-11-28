The new Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender set feels like a collision of two worlds. On one hand, there’s the tactical, colour-driven gameplay of Magic: The Gathering (MTG). And on the other, the elemental, soulful journey of Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA). As a longtime MTG fan and someone who absolutely loves anime, I’m here for every bend, brush stroke, and burst of mana. It’s every ’90s kid’s dream, and I’m feeling the vibes. Let’s dive into what to expect with this new set.

Bending the rules

The real magic (pun very much intended) is the bending mechanics behind MTG. Each of the four classical elements from Avatar: The Last Airbender—fire, water, air, and earth—receives its own keyword ability, and they don’t just feel thematic. These cards play like they belong in both universes:

Firebending: When a creature you control with firebending attacks, you generate red mana. That raw spark of energy is only temporary, lasting only through your combat phase, and is lost during your second main phase.

Earthbending: Animate your Lands. With earthbending, your Lands can become 0/0 creatures (with haste!), and you add +1/+1 counters to your new haste Land card equal to the earthbend number. This is such a beautiful nod to the Avatar lore, where the earth itself fights and is fluid.

Airbending: Airbenders can exile cards, and the owner can pay two mana to cast it. It’s almost like a blink-evasion play, giving you flexibility, tempo, and the feeling of wind sweeping across the battlefield.

Waterbending: Waterbending is thematic in how players can use it to pay costs or trigger abilities in clever ways, especially involving creatures or artifacts. You can tap untapped creatures or artifacts to help pay mana to cast cards.

Master all the elements. (Photo: TechAU)

If you’re really into strategy, you can build a deck providing you with all the elements. If you’re able to get one of each mana colour, you can summon Avatar Aang (provided you have the card). It gives you this super satisfying synergy. And if you can bend all four elements in a turn, he transforms into Aang, Master of Elements; a 6/6 flying legend, with life gain, card draw, +1/+1 counters, and even damage to opponents. Read more on the mechanics in the Wizards of the Coast blog.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Mana as Elemental Expression

One of the coolest things about this set is how it subverts and expands your mana-generation toolbox. Rather than just tapping Lands for mana, you’re tapping into elemental power.

There are Lands that lean into this: for example, Rumble Arena is a Land card that you can tap to add one mana of any colour. The same for White Lotus Hideout. There’s also an Artifact, White Lotus Tile, that generates mana based on how many creatures you control that share a creature type. It’s a smart way to tie together the idea of unity, team-bending, and resourcefulness.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

This means you’re not necessarily building a deck by colour identity. Instead, you’re building around elemental themes. If you’re a fire-type, use more firebenders to generate red mana. Want to animate your lands? Make earth your foundation.

Iconic benders, beloved characters

Like most good Magic: The Gathering collaborations, this one with Avatar: The Last Airbender features all your favourite characters. You’ll find all the benders including Aang, Zuko, Katara, and many more. One of the most delightful details is how each bender card has its own elemental icon behind the text box. It’s subtle, but *chef’s kiss* these icons ground each card visually in its elemental identity.

There are so many icons from Avatar: The Last Airbender that every fan will have fun with this set. Spot the element symbol on the benders. (Photo: TechAU)

These aren’t just pretty decorations either. They reinforce how central bending is to the set’s identity. When you’re reading a card and strategising, you’re visually and mechanically reminded: this isn’t just Magic, it’s Avatar. There are also lots of other fun characters and scenes to look forward to in these cards. You’ll find Appa, Momo, Gran Gran, the tea master Iroh, Toph, the Jasmine Dragon Tea Shop, and so many more nostalgic calls to ATLA. View the entire collection in the new card gallery.

Art that makes you stop and look

If there’s one thing that makes me weak in the knees, it’s card art, and this set delivers. Walking into the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender event, you could tell a lot of thought and effort is infused in this artwork. From borderless raised-foil Aang illustrated by Avatar co-creator Bryan Konietzko, to battle-pose cards that bring other iconic characters into dramatic motion, the visuals are on point.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Not to mention the source material cards. There are 61 of them, one for each episode of the original series. They combine episode art or stills with reprinted Magic cards, including alternate names for flavour. For example, “Dark Depths” becomes “The Boy in the Iceberg”.

These beautiful art cards must be on your collector’s list. (Photo: TechAU)

For land lovers, there are full-art lands that depict Aang’s journey across all four nations. Plus, Appa-themed Lands are adorable and epic all at once.

Spot Appa in each Land card, depicting the journey of Aang and his friends. (Photo: TechAU)

MTG × Avatar collaboration

This MTG × Avatar set doesn’t just feel like both worlds mashed together, it plays like it. The bending mechanics are thoughtfully designed to reflect their elements, the mana system rewards creative builds, and the art offers a heartfelt tribute to the source material.

As a Magic player, I’m excited by the new gameplay space. As an Avatar fan… well, I’ve already started thinking about which deck I want to build first. Whether you’re looking to summon Aang into the Avatar State or just want to collect beautiful, elemental-focused cards, there’s something here for you.

There are plenty of options to purchase (or buy as Christmas gifts). I especially love that this set brought in Jumpstart packs, providing you with two boosters in one pack, ready to play Jumpstart.

Jumpstart is a great place to start, since you don’t need to think about building a deck, and they are always very balanced. (Photo: TechAU)

If you’re a seasoned player, or just here for the beautiful artwork, there’s something for everyone:

Play Booster : a pack of 14 cards with a mix of various types.

: a pack of 14 cards with a mix of various types. Collector Booster : a pack of 15 cards with a lot more foils and rare cards.

: a pack of 15 cards with a lot more foils and rare cards. Jumpstart Booster : a pack of 20 cards with Lands. Combine two of these to start playing right away.

: a pack of 20 cards with Lands. Combine two of these to start playing right away. Bundle : a box with nine Play Boosters, 15 foil Lands, 15 non-foil Lands, two reference cards, a foil promo card, and a spindown life counter.

: a box with nine Play Boosters, 15 foil Lands, 15 non-foil Lands, two reference cards, a foil promo card, and a spindown life counter. Commander’s Bundle : a box with nine Play Boosters, one Collector Booster, five non-foil promo cards, five foil Lands, 15 non-foil Lands, and a click-wheel

: a box with nine Play Boosters, one Collector Booster, five non-foil promo cards, five foil Lands, 15 non-foil Lands, and a click-wheel Scene Box : a box with three Play Boosters, six foil borderless Scene cards, six Art cards, and a display easel

: a box with three Play Boosters, six foil borderless Scene cards, six Art cards, and a display easel Beginner Box : a box with ten Jumpstart Boosters, five non-foil tokens, play guide, reference cards, two spindown dice, and guidebook

: a box with ten Jumpstart Boosters, five non-foil tokens, play guide, reference cards, two spindown dice, and guidebook Pre-release Pack: a box with five Play Boosters, a character booster, two non-foil tokens, a foil year-stamped rare or mythic card, and a spindown dice matched to the pack’s colour

This is such a visually appealing set and there’s something for all fans. (Photo: TechAU)

You can read more about what’s included in each on the Wizards of the Coast blog. All cards are available worldwide for digital and tabletop.

You can get the packs, boxes, and bundles from Amazon, or find a store near you. Grab them before they sell out.