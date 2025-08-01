Magic: The Gathering goes to the future with Edge of Eternities

We’ve recently seen Magic: The Gathering (MTG) release some really cool card sets. From Final Fantasy to Assassin’s Creed, and there’s even an upcoming Spider-Man release. But before we go all Marvel, let’s go to the future. MTG’s latest drop, Edge of Eternities takes us to a futuristic, sci-fi, space-themed universe, filled with alien factions, humanoid robots, and angel wizards. Let’s look at what this latest set has to offer.

Welcome to the future… of MTG

Edge of Eternities feels like one of Wizards of the Coast’s boldest steps into the unknown: high fantasy meets high tech. Think astral plains, cities orbiting dying stars, AI-driven civilizations, and war-forged worlds fighting for control over time itself. There’s a real sense of narrative ambition here, and it’s impossible not to draw parallels between the themes in this set and the age we live in now.

We’re deep in the era of AI, where questions of sentience, ethics, and control are no longer just theoretical. MTG Edge of Eternities taps directly into those conversations through storytelling and card design, offering a look at what humanity, technology, and war might look like when pushed to their extremes.

Chrome, Code, and Clones

Let’s talk cards. Chrome Companion is a standout for me. It’s cute, but with cyberpunk vibes. It’s a nod to what could potentially be, with our furry friends getting a cyborg update when certain limbs no longer function. You can play Chrome Companion as a creature and gain life whenever it’s tapped.

Your furry, cyborg companion can help you gain extra life and stay in the game longer. (Photo: TechAU).

Following the pooch theme is Codecracker Hound, is a personal favourite since I work in the technology space. Ironically I have a bunch of InfoSec (information security) friends that have dogs and use them for themed artwork all the time. Code Cracker Hound is the perfect four-legged hacker-dog I need in my coding life. It’s a creature card that allows you to view the top two cards in your library, discarding one and adding one to your hand. It’s just what you need in a pinch.

Who doesn’t want a puppy who can crack codes? (Photo: TechAU).

Hylderblade also deserves mention because it looks so epic. It’s an artifact card that gives a creature +3/+1, significantly powering up your team. This card represents the brutal precision of combat in a future ruled by factions and AI hierarchies. It feels fast, sharp, and deadly, and it’s definitely going in my next cyber-themed deck.

The Evolution of Humanity

One of the most striking cards in the set is the Human Soldier, and not because it’s a powerful card. On the contrary, it is but a simple token: a card that is used to represent something else. There’s no effects, no nothing. The reason it’s striking is the name and artwork. The design itself is a provocative look at what a future human soldier might be and look like. The armor is layered with what could easily be nanotech plating, and the soldier wear a Halo-like helmet. It’s a blend of organic and machine, giving us a glimpse of how far evolution could be pushed when survival requires enhancement.

Human soldier card and Diplomatic Relations. (Photo: TechAU).

It’s this card in particular that made me pause. It’s easy to imagine soldiers like this deployed in AI-coordinated battalions, fighting in conflicts determined not by borders, but by data sovereignty and algorithmic governance. There’s even a Diplomatic Relations card that highlights this impact. This card is an instant spell that gives a creature +1/+0 and deals damage equal to its power to a target creature on the opposing side. I guess intergalactic politics can only go so far.

Art That Transcends Borders

Let’s not ignore the visual side of this release. The borderless art cards in Edge of Eternities are absolutely stunning. Magic: The Gathering is known for creating these visual experiences, and Edge of Eternities is no different. With the borders removed, the universe spills out of the frame, pulling you deeper into the world. Dragons come to life, Haliya stands victorious atop a battlefield, and the edges of space stretch into the void.

Beautiful borderless artwork. (Photo: TechAU).

The lands are equally jaw-dropping. Whether it’s the literal void of space, or an eerie alien ‘swamp’ card. Every basic land feels like a panel from a high-end sci-fi graphic novel. These are lands you’ll want to play just for the vibes alone.

Lands look stunning. (Photo: TechAU).

Magic: The Gathering – Edge of Eternities

Edge of Eternities is more than a new MTG set, it’s a look into a possible future. It asks what happens when magic collides with machine, and when tradition gives way to transformation. With timely themes that echo our current era of AI breakthroughs and digital dominance, this set doesn’t just entertain, it provokes.

Whether you’re a longtime MTG fan or a sci-fi nerd looking for your next obsession, this is a set worth diving into. The future is here, and it’s borderless, chrome-plated, and ready to cast. Get your hands on a Play Booster, Collector Booster, Commander Deck, Bundle, or Pre-release pack and dive into the future. Head to the Magic: The Gathering website to find your nearest store. All sets are available to pre-order and will launch out to the world on July 29 for Magic: The Gathering Arena, and August 1 for tabletop gaming.