Magic: The Gathering meets Final Fantasy in latest card set

This one goes out to all the card players and Final Fantasy gamers. Yes, you heard me right. Final Fantasy and Magic: The Gathering (MTG) have collaborated to bring Final Fantasy characters to life in the popular card game MTG.

Available as both physical and digital cards, players can find all their favourite heroes, villains, and soldiers depicted as playing cards. Let’s check out this latest release and look at some of the cards you might want to hunt down.

Magic: The Gathering pop culture collaborations

This isn’t the first time MTG has released cards showcasing icons from popular video games and culture. Wizards of the Coast, the team behind MTG, have produced lots of fun collaborations including Baldur’s Gate and Street Fighter in 2022, Doctor Who and Lord of the Rings in 2023, Assassin’s Creed and Monty Python last year, and more recently Deadpool. It’s a great way to bring fans together from all walks of life.

The latest collaboration with Square Enix brings the characters from all Final Fantasy series to the table. There’s something for everyone in this latest set. Whether you’re gathering cards for your merchandise collection, or want to build a deck with the strongest cards, we’re here to help you out. If you’re coming to the game for the first time, you can get your hands on a pre-made deck to start battling right away.

Pre-built and Starter kits

If you’ve never played Magic: The Gathering, but you’re a huge fan of Final Fantasy, or card games in general, obtaining a pre-built deck is one of the best ways to get started. There are several decks available in this current series.

The Starter Kit is perfect for new or casual players. The box comes with two 60-card decks ready to play. There’s also a deck box each and a play guide to help you along the way. It’s a great way to get a friend involved, or if you and a housemate are looking for something new to try. The Final Fantasy Starter Kit has a Sephiroth (Blue/Black) and Cloud (White/Red) deck, so you might be fighting over who gets to play the villain and who is taking on the role of a hero. The colours refer to the properties of the card, with each colour carrying specific mechanics and narratives.

The Starter Kit is perfect for two players who want to get started playing MTG. It comes with everything you need to play against one another (Photo: TechAU)

If you want to add to your growing collection, or you already know how to play MTG, but don’t want to bother with crafting your own deck, the Commander Deck is your go-to. There are four decks to choose from in the Final Fantasy release. Each deck encourages you to dive into the story of FINAL FANTASY VI (Terra – Red/White/Black), FINAL FANTASY VII (Cloud – Red/Green/White), FINAL FANTASY X (Tidus – Green/White/Blue), and FINAL FANTASY XIV (Y’shtola – White/Blue/Black). Each Commander Deck is also available as a Collector’s Edition which includes additional foil cards.

Commander decks are perfect for playing right out of the box and you can play with 3-5 players. It’s a longer game format, but a lot of fun when you have a group (Photo: TechAU)

Building your own deck

Those players who want to build their own decks, or collect all the gorgeous cards, will want to opt for booster packs. You can also purchase a bundle which includes nine booster packs, a cool oversized dice, and basic cards to help build out your deck. For the hardcore fans and players, there are two types of boosters, each with different types of cards you could find.

These are the Play Boosters and the Collector Boosters. Collector Boosters include 15 cards, each pack containing a special card, whilst the Play Boosters have 14 cards. If you’re serious about collecting cards and getting the characters you desire, you’ll want to get a few of each type of booster.

If you’re collecting, then grab as many bundles and booster packs as you can (Photo: TechAU)

New mechanics

Like many Magic: The Gathering sets, the Final Fantasy collection comes with new mechanics to test out:

Job Select

Triggered by some Equipment in the set, this mechanic allows you to create a 1/1 Hero token to attach the equipment to. It essentially lets you create a number of creatures you control with various abilities

Artifact cards with the “Job select” mechanic (Photo: TechAU)

Tiered

An effect for spell cards which lets you choose how powerful the spell is based on the amount of mana you pay.

Tifa’s Limit Breaker has three different tiers you can choose to activate based on the amount of mana you want to spend (Photo: TechAU)

Saga Creatures

Playing on the Final Fantasy them of summoning, Sagas are creatures that act both as creature cards, and saga cards; a mechanic that was recently introduced. Saga cards have lore counters and each time an ability is used, a lore counter is added, allowing you to “play through” the storyline of the card

Two Saga creatures. Whilst Saga has been in MTG game before, this is the first set where Saga Creatures have been introduced (Photo: TechAU)

Returning and most-loved mechanics

Some of your favourite mechanics have remained or are returning in the Final Fantasy set:

Transforming double-faced cards – these cards have two faces, with a front and back. Cards enter the battlefield face-up and can be switched based on the cards’ controller reaching a certain milestone

Adventurers – this mechanic makes a return in this set, and can be found on Land cards that also have an instant or sorcery. This means you can choose to play the card as a land card, or pay the extra mana to activate the Adventurer

Landcycling – can be found on basic land types and allow players to discard a card and search their deck for a specific land type card

Land – Town cards with different effects (Photo: TechAU)

How you utilise these abilities could help or hinder you on the battlefield. Choose wisely. If you want to dive deeper into the mechanics, check out the blog from the MTG team.

Final Fantasy artwork

Whether you’re collecting to play, or collecting just because, the artwork in the Final Fantasy MTG card set will have any fan giddy with excitement. Like many MTG sets, the artists put a lot of effort into making these cards shine.

Some of the beautiful artwork showcased in many of the Final Fantasy cards (Photo: TechAU)

Some of the cards have alternative versions you can collect. The card functions in the same way but features a different design. For example, there are special full sized art cards, borderless cards, and holographic or “foil” cards. Final Fantasy fans will be hunting down these cards to show off to their friends.

“Clash of the Eikons” alternative art cards. Standard card foil (left), and alternative borderless art card (right). Both cards have the exact same cost and effect (Photo: TechAU)

Among the special cards are a series of chocobos to collect. These bird-like creatures are a common recurrence in the Final Fantasy series, and will boost your battle capabilities in MTG.

Special Chocobos can be found in Collector Booster packs. The black card is written entirely in Japanese language (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

So what are you waiting for? Head out to your local store, purchase on Amazon, or add these cards to your Magic: The Gathering Arena account now. If you’re not sure whether you should buy yet, you can browse the full Final Fantasy card gallery on the Magic: The Gathering website. Which cards will you be collecting?