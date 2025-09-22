The multiverse just got a little more webbed with Wizards of the Coast’s newest Universes Beyond set. Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is taking centre stage, launching globally on September 26. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man brings the iconic hero, his allies, and his greatest foes straight onto the battlefield.

Fans of Spidey will find a treasure trove of cards pulling from every corner of the Spider-Verse. Whether it’s Venom’s symbiotic menace, Green Goblin’s chaotic theatrics, Dr. Octavius and his mechanical arms, or the full force of the Sinister Six, villains are getting plenty of love. On the hero side, expect multiple Spider-Heroes from across Marvel’s vast universes, from Peter Parker to Miles Morales and beyond.

Spider-Man marks its place in Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond lineup, alongside previous crossovers such as The Lord of the Rings, Assassin’s Creed, Deadpool, and Final Fantasy. Let’s dive into the set, the mechanics, and the cards you can expect to see in this latest collaboration.

Spider-Man nostalgia

Adding to that nostalgia are cards that nod to Spider-Man’s most iconic themes and everyday moments. Expect lands featuring familiar Marvel landmarks—perfect for setting the scene of a web-slinging battle—as well as standard cards that highlight Spidey’s support network.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man Land cards featuring Daily Bugle Building and Sinister Hideout (Photo: TechAU)

Characters like the ever-reliable “guy in the chair”, Aunt May, and even the Daily Bugle Reporters, bring warmth and humour into the mix, reminding players that Spider-Man’s story has always been about the people behind the mask just as much as the hero himself.

Feel the nostalgia with characters such as Aunt May and Guy in the Chair, and even memorable phrases such as “With Great Power… comes great responsibility”. (Photo: TechAU)

You can also expect to see another fun twist: various Hero/Villain double-sided cards. These cards let players flip between heroes/villains and their alter-egos. Players usually need to spend mana to transform the card into a more powerful version of our heroes and villains. Check out the full card lineup on the MTG website.

Lots of your favourite heroes have graced the realm of card games. (Photo: TechAU)

Special cards and the Infinity Stones

One of the set’s highlights is the art cards, which combine to form sprawling comic book-style artwork. These aren’t just great for gameplay; they’re collectible art pieces in their own right. These cards evoke the pages of legendary creators like Jack Kirby, Todd McFarlane, John Romita Sr., Mike Zeck, and Bob McLeod. For fans who grew up with these stories, the nostalgia factor alone makes these cards worth seeking out. You’ll find a range of different types of cards to collect including:

Borderless Classic Comic Cards

Textured Foil Borderless Costume Change Cards

Source Material and Borderless Source Material Cards

Art Cards (not for play)

Look out for special art cards in select packs. (Photo: TechAU)

That’s not all. Spider-Man’s world isn’t the only thing making an appearance. The Infinity Stones are also being threaded into this release, with The Soul Stone debuting in three unique versions. It’s a big nod to Marvel lore that ties the Spider-Man set into something larger, giving collectors a shiny prize to hunt down.

The special luxurious Soul Stone card (the cosmic foil, textless version) can only be found in Collector Boosters and Gift Bundle, and have extremely low quantities. The standard version of the card—featuring Volkan Baga’s artwork—can be found in all Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man products.

New Mechanics and Drafting with Style

On top of the new flavour, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man introduces some fresh mechanics to the game. The standout is Pick-Two Draft, a new way to play Limited formats. Instead of the traditional one-card draft pick, players select two cards at a time, speeding up the process and adding layers of strategy when pairing synergies. It’s a shake-up designed to feel dynamic, letting you assemble your Spidey squad or villainous crew in record time.

Combined with the Marvel theming, this drafting style should make prereleases and sealed events a blast, especially for players who love fast, punchy games that still reward clever deckbuilding. Read more about Pick-Two Draft play in the MTG blog post.

A True Comic-to-Card Experience

With its blend of beloved Spider-Man storylines, iconic villains, collectible Showcase art, and inventive new gameplay mechanics, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man looks to deliver: both for long-time Planeswalkers and Marvel fans stepping into MTG for the first time. It’s a crossover that feels natural. Spider-Man has always been about multiverses, teamwork, and facing impossible odds, which fits right at home in Magic’s ever-expanding world.

Art series cards which are purely for collecting. (Photo: TechAU)

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man lineup is extensive, with fans able to purchase:

Play Boosters

Collector Boosters

Bundle

Gift Bundle

Scene Box

Prerelease Pack

The set drops on September 26, so grab your web-shooters (or deck boxes) and get ready to sling some spells. Check the Wizards of the Coast website to find a stockist near you, or find the cards on Amazon.