Magic: The Gathering × Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brings Turtle Power to the table

Universes Beyond continues to expand the worlds that collide with Magic: The Gathering (MTG). In the past few years we’ve seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, Spiderman, Assassin’s Creed, Deadpool, and Final Fantasy. And now, the latest crossover might be one of the most nostalgic yet. The heroes in a half shell have officially arrived, with Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) now available worldwide on both tabletop and MTG Arena.

This new release blends the tactical depth of Magic with the action-packed world of the Ninja Turtles. Players can team up with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, while familiar allies like Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones join the fight. Naturally, it wouldn’t be a TMNT story without villains, and you’ll see the likes of Shredder, Krang, and plenty of mutants ready to cause trouble.

If you grab the Commander Deck, you’ll receive all your favourite Ninja Turtles. (Photo: TechAU)

For long-time Magic players, the set introduces some fresh mechanics to experiment with, while collectors will find tonnes of special treatments and nostalgic callbacks to hunt down.

New mechanic: Sneak

The Turtles are ninjas, so it’s only fitting the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set introduces a new keyword ability called Sneak.

Sneak allows players to cast certain spells during the “declare blockers” step of combat. You can return an unblocked attacker you control to your hand, whilst paying the spell’s sneak cost. Creatures cast this way enter the battlefield already tapped and attacking, effectively replacing the creature you bounced.

It creates a fun combat trick: attack with something small, wait to see if it’s blocked, then swap it for a stronger creature mid-combat. Because the creature enters attacking rather than being declared as an attacker, it dodges many “when this creature attacks” triggers, adding a strategic twist.

In gameplay terms, Sneak captures the ninja fantasy perfectly. You can strike fast, vanish, then hit again from the shadows.

New ability word: Disappear

Another thematic addition to the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set is a new ability word: Disappear. This ability word rewards you whenever a permanent you controlled left the battlefield earlier in the turn.

Disappear abilities typically check whether something you controlled left play that turn; it was sacrificed, destroyed, bounced, or even used to pay a Sneak cost. If that happened, the card’s bonus effect triggers.

This creates synergy across the set. Cards leaving the battlefield aren’t just a loss; they can become part of a larger strategy.

Mutagen tokens

Of course, you can’t have Ninja Turtles without mutagen. The Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set introduces Mutagen tokens. These are predefined artifact tokens representing the ooze that created many of the characters in the TMNT universe. Players can sacrifice a Mutagen token to place a +1/+1 counter on a creature, powering it up.

They act as small but meaningful upgrades for your board state and fit nicely with the mutant theme running through the cards.

Alongside Mutagen, you can find lots of fun-themed tokens. (Photo: TechAU)

Familiar mechanics return

Alongside the new features, a few familiar mechanics make a comeback in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set:

Food tokens : I personally love these, and they are so fun to collect. Since the Ninja Turtles love pizza, you’ll find plenty of food tokens to collect. These artifact tokens can be sacrificed to gain life, but some cards also treat Food as a resource for other abilities.

: I personally love these, and they are so fun to collect. Since the Ninja Turtles love pizza, you’ll find plenty of food tokens to collect. These artifact tokens can be sacrificed to gain life, but some cards also treat Food as a resource for other abilities. Class enchantment type : This type returns, representing different training paths and abilities tied to the characters. Each Class starts at level one and can be upgraded with mana to unlock stronger effects at levels two and three.

: This type returns, representing different training paths and abilities tied to the characters. Each Class starts at level one and can be upgraded with mana to unlock stronger effects at levels two and three. Partner – Character Select: Commander decks introduce a twist on the Partner mechanic. Cards with this variant can be paired together as dual commanders, letting players mix and match characters to lead their deck.

Read more about each of the new and returning mechanics over on the MTG blog.

You can see there are some fun-themed pizza food tokens here along with other themed spells and creatures. The Ice Cream Kitty Artifact Creature is my favourite. (Photo: TechAU)

Cards for players and collectors

Like many Universes Beyond releases, the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set is designed to appeal to both players and collectors.

There are several special treatments available, including borderless signature cards illustrated by Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There are also Source Material cards that highlight iconic scenes from across 40 years of TMNT history, spanning comics, cartoons and movies.

These beautiful special treatment cards are also too pretty to play with. (Photo: TechAU)

Between alternate art, themed card treatments and fan-favourite characters, there’s plenty here for collectors to chase. See all the cards from the set on the Magic: The Gathering website. If you really want the best collector cards, check out the Secret Lair drop.

I was lucky enough to pull one beautiful Art Card. (Photo: TechAU)

Get started and grab your decks

If you’re curious about jumping in, there are a few easy ways to begin:

Grab a Play Booster to start collecting cards from the set

Pick up a Commander deck if you want a ready-to-play experience built around the TMNT characters

Get a Bundle for your chance to find more cards

Try it in MTG Arena to learn the mechanics digitally before playing in person.

Whether you’re a long-time Magic player or just grew up watching the Turtles (like me), the set is a fun crossover that leans into both franchises.

And honestly, any Magic release that includes ninjas, mutants, and pizza probably deserves a “Cowabunga.”