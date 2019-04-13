Musk confirms RHD Model 3 orders to open ‘within a few weeks’

Elon’s been tweeting again. While his initial post surrounded the announcement of a new lease program from Tesla, follow up tweets responded to enquiries around the timeframe for RHD Model 3s.

Australians have been waiting for the Model 3 since the announcement way back in 2016. Now we have confirmation the wait is almost over. After placing a A$1,500 deposit, the next step in the process is waiting for an email to configure your vehicle.

While the Tweet directly answers the timeframe for UK customers, it is understood that this will in fact be the launch of RHD customsiation for a number of RHD markets including Australia.

Because Jack hasn’t got around to add editing to Tweets, the first post still says LHD, but Elon quickly corrected it with a follow up post.

LHD order page should be live within a few weeks. Deliveries start hopefully June/July. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2019

Ahem RHD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2019