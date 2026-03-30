National Cabinet urged to turbocharge electrification as energy crisis bites

Australia is currently staring down the barrel of its third global energy crisis in just six years. It is a exhausting cycle that continues to hit the back pockets of families and the bottom lines of businesses across the country.

Today, a powerful coalition of energy, industry, and consumer advocacy groups has stepped up to the plate. They are calling on the National Cabinet to stop the bleeding by accelerating the shift toward a fully electric economy.

This group includes heavy hitters like the Electric Vehicle Council, Rewiring Australia, and the Energy Efficiency Council. They argue that moving away from volatile fossil fuels is no longer just an environmental goal, but a matter of national economic security.

The cost of doing nothing

The current cost of living crisis is being driven significantly by the pain at the bowser and rising utility bills. High fuel prices for motorists and the threat of surging gas prices are adding massive inflationary pressure to our entire economy.

Even if global supply chain disruptions were to vanish tomorrow, the recovery process for prices to normalise would be painfully slow. The coalition believes we cannot afford to wait for international markets to dictate our local prosperity.

By shifting to electric technologies, Australia can insulate itself from these volatile commodity markets. We have an abundance of home-grown renewable energy that we should be leveraging to our advantage right now.

Efficiency is the secret weapon

One of the most compelling arguments for this transition is the sheer physics of electric systems. On average, electric technologies are three times more efficient than their fossil fuel-based counterparts.

This means we can actually reduce our overall energy use while increasing the quality of the services delivered. It is a rare “win-win” scenario where we use less but get more out of the energy we generate.

Currently, research suggests that 75% of the global energy system can be electrified using technologies that already exist today. We aren’t waiting for a future invention; we are simply waiting for the policy will to deploy what we already have.

Where we stand today

The data shows that Australia has a long way to go, especially in the sectors that move our people and goods. While residential buildings are about 53 per cent electrified, our road transport sector is sitting at a dismal 0.13 per cent.

Total energy demand met by electricity across the whole economy is only 21.5 per cent. This figure is growing at a snail’s pace of just 0.3 percentage points per year, which is simply not fast enough to meet the current challenges.

The commercial sector is leading the way at 73 per cent electrification, proving that the transition is entirely possible when the incentives align. The goal now is to bring the rest of the country up to those standards.

Source: Australian Energy Statistics 2025, Table H: Total final energy consumption in Australia, by industry, by fuel, energy units

A five point plan for the National Cabinet

The coalition has laid out a clear roadmap for federal, state, and territory governments to follow. The first priority is helping more households and businesses make the switch to electric cars and trucks.

This includes maintaining the Electric Car Discount and providing financial incentives for freight operators to ditch diesel. Without a robust public charging infrastructure, however, these vehicles will struggle to gain the necessary foothold.

The second pillar involves getting Australian homes and commercial buildings off gas appliances. Moving toward efficient heat pumps and induction cooktops is a massive opportunity to lower household bills permanently.

Supporting industry and the grid

Manufacturing and food processing also need a seat at the table to transition their operations. Clean industrial heat technologies are now at a stage where they can replace traditional gas-burning processes in many factories.

Of course, all of this extra demand for electricity means we must maintain momentum on the rollout of renewables. Storage and grid development are the backbone of this entire strategy to ensure supply keeps pace with our new electric needs.

Finally, the coalition is calling for a serious investment in public communication. Many Australians are still unaware of the long-term savings available or the specific support programs that can help them make the switch.

Voice of the coalition

The push for change is being led by experts who see the daily impact of high energy costs on the average Australian. They believe the time for incremental change has passed and the time for a “giant leap” is here.

“With Australia in the grips of the third global energy crisis in six years, we call on Australian governments meeting for National Cabinet on Monday to bolster the security, affordability and productivity of Australia’s energy systems by turbocharging electrification across the economy.” Francis Vierboom, CEO, Rewiring Australia.

This sentiment is echoed across the group, which also includes Energy Consumers Australia and the Green Building Council of Australia. They are united in the belief that electrification is the fastest way to bring down the cost of living.

The road ahead for transport

The transport sector remains the biggest hurdle and the biggest opportunity for the National Cabinet to address. With road transport electrification at near-zero levels, the potential for improvement is astronomical.

If we can shift our heavy vehicle fleets and passenger cars to electric, we stop sending billions of dollars overseas for fuel. That money stays in the Australian economy and helps lower the transport costs of everything from groceries to construction materials.

The Prime Minister has previously recognised EV support as a vital cost of living measure. The industry is now looking for that recognition to turn into concrete, long-term policy that outlasts the current news cycle.

Making it accessible for everyone

A key part of this proposal is ensuring that no one is left behind during the transition. This means targeted support for renters, apartment dwellers, and low-income Australians who might face physical or financial barriers to upgrading.

Renters often have no control over the appliances in their homes, leaving them stuck with inefficient gas heaters. Governments need to find ways to incentivise landlords to make these upgrades so everyone benefits from lower bills.

By focusing on these barriers, the government can ensure that the “electric premium” doesn’t become a new form of inequality. Electrification should be a tool for economic empowerment for all Australians, not just those who can afford the upfront costs.

Why this matters now

Australia’s competitive footing on the global stage depends on our ability to lower our energy overheads. High energy costs act as a hidden tax on every single business operating in the country.

If we can leverage our wind and solar resources to power our industry, we gain a massive competitive advantage. It is about taking control of our energy future rather than being at the mercy of global supply chains.

The meeting this Monday represents a fork in the road for Australian energy policy. We can either continue to patch up a failing fossil fuel system or we can choose to turbocharge the electric future.

For more information, head to https://www.rewiringaustralia.org