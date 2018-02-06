NBN Co to offer Australian business symmetrical speeds of up to 1Gbps

NBN covers both consumers and business and today’s announcement by NBN Co is firmly targeted towards Australian businesses. A new trial has commenced which will refine the design and construction of a new wholesale direct fibre product.

nbn Enterprise Ethernet is designed to deliver a wholesale high-bandwidth product that can initially achieve symmetrical speeds of up to 1Gbps. It’ll be down to wholesalers as to how they retail this new product, but given the bandwidth will be split across dozens or hundreds of users inside a business, a 1Gbps symmetrical link is something that would appeal to many companies. Those who are considering migrating more of their operations to the cloud could also benefit considerably as the bandwidth required to move Gigabytes or Terabytes of data has not been viable on slower connections.

Telstra, Vocus and TPG Telecom will work in collaboration with NBN Co’s newly established business division over the coming months to ensure the product provides a high quality and cost effective service for enterprise customers. Retail pricing for business is not available, expect this later this year as nbn Enterprise Ethernet becomes commercially available in the third quarter of 2018.

NBN Co’s Chief Customer Officer, Business, John Simon said,

“Since establishing NBN Co’s dedicated business division, we’ve made significant progress in bringing more choice to the market and implementing new product and service enhancements to meet the needs of medium, enterprise and government organisations. The nbn Enterprise Ethernet product is designed to meet international enterprise broadband standards and can provide large organisations with the ability to run data-intensive applications such as Virtual Private Networks (VPN), multiple voice lines and cloud-based solutions. In the early stages of the trial, participating phone and internet providers will identify a number of business customers with varying construction and broadband requirements, where our focus will be on testing the infrastructure design and build. As we near closer to launch, we will begin to test the performance of the product as well as internal processes to ensure we are positioned to meet the growing needs of enterprises. The trial will give retailers the opportunity to provide feedback on the design and delivery of the product and ensure it is competitive and valuable option for their enterprise customers. Our progress in delivering the nbn Enterprise Ethernet product demonstrates our commitment to working with industry to deliver enterprise-grade broadband solutions that can allow businesses to boost competition and lower operating costs.”

The nbn access network is currently available to more than one in two Australians and is scheduled to be complete by 2020.