NBN Sky Muster satellite providing free internet to Australian bushfire victims

We all rely heavily on the internet and with the dramatic fire landscape impacting the east coast of Australia, for many, internet (and mobile service) has been impacted.

NBN has been a contentious project over the years, but one connectivity type is proving valuable during this fire event.

The Sky Muster Satellite is seen as the worst type of connectivity, following FTTP, FTTdp, FTTN and Fixed Wireless. All of those connectivity methods require power and in an emergency that is also not something you can expect. Our alternative connectivity method is typically mobile networks, but many towers and transmission lines have also been impacted, so 3G/4G is often unavailable in fire impacted areas.

Thankfully NBN are going above and beyond to remedy the situation and help those displaced by the fires. NBN has installed Sky Muster satellite dishes at 12 evacuation centres in NSW and VIC which are currently offering free wifi.

Free wifi is now available at the locations below:

Bermagui Surf Lifesaving Club, Bermagui

Cooma Multi-Function Centre, Cooma

St Georges Basin Country Club, Sanctuary Point

Hanging Rock Sports Club, Batemans Bay

Ulladulla Civic Centre, Ulladulla

Bombala Community Centre, Bombala

Omeo Recreation Reserve, Omeo

Bairnsdale City Oval, Bairnsdale

Goulburn Recreation Centre, Goulburn

Narooma Leisure Centra, Narooma

Bega Showgrounds, Bega

Moruya Basketball Stadium, Moruya

NBN are installing equipment to the below locations tomorrow and expect services to be available in the afternoon: