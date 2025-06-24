Need connectivity while travelling? eSims are the cheap and easy way to stay online

If you’re travelling internationally, you’ll want to capture your experiences and share them with the world. When you leave the country, you’re standard mobile plan won’t get you the connectivity you desire, without expensive roaming charges.

Given the cost of travelling is already substantial, you’ll be seeking a cost-effective way to get connected overseas. Most smart travellers will opt for a mobile plan from a native carrier in the destination country and now with the digital world of eSims, signing up and purchasing a new service is easier than ever and can be a really affordable and convenient option.

Back in 2019, I personally faced this exact challenge when travelling to Singapore. After landing, I had to run to a local convenience store to find a physical sim card at the time, only to overpay for connectivity. There was of course the very practical challenge of removing my existing sim and inserting the new one and another headache was finding a sim ejection tool.

Thankfully in the 6 years since then, eSims are now widely supported in handsets and a viable option for many.

How free & paid apps help you find cheap eats

One of the biggest expenses when travelling is food, but in Singapore, you don’t have to spend a fortune to eat like a king. There are lots of apps (free or paid), to search for the best cheap meals.

Free apps

A popular example of a free app is the BudgetMealGoWhere platform in Singapore. This highlights places where you can find meals for just $3.50 or drinks that cost $1.20. The app will allow you to find verified budget-friendly hawker stalls and coffee shops.

Another free app that you can consider is the Burpple. This app features user-generated reviews of budget-friendly spots, including $5 and under meals. When you travel, you’re often looking for hte local hidden gems to eat and this app can help track those down.

Paid apps

Naturally there’s also the paid option, which often come with more functions than the free ones. These may include personalised recommendations, financial tools, and have implemented AI to power recommendations. One example of this is Dobin.

This app uses AI and data analytics to track users spending and recommend credit cards with relevant dining rewards. It also offers thousands of discounts coupons from a variety of brands. This can help you save time searching for food deals and ensure you save money in your dining options.

Another great app that you should consider is Entertainer Singapore. This app requires a monthly payment of around $7.95 and for that offers insights into the best place to find ‘buy-one-get-one free deals’ at high-end restaurants, buffets, and bars.

Staying connected while you chase experiences

What I found when travelling is that Calls and SMS were a distant memory, it was mobile data that really opened up a world of possibilities when travelling.

As you chase the food and entertainment options, you’ll want that everywhere you go, and when you rely on a reliable internet connection to navigate your way around, it’s not an option, it’s essential.

One eSim provider available when you need data while traveling in Singapore is Holafly, which is really affordable.

With a constant connection, you can access deal-hunting apps on the go, redeem promotions for food and attractions, and receive flash discounts directly to your phone. This allows you to take advantage of last-minute offers and location-based deals, maximising your savings.

As long as you have the eSIM:

You can easily access deal-hunting apps and platforms on the go

Redeem promotions on food, attractions, transports, and shopping

Receive flash discounts

Check out last-minute offers

Browse location-based deals

This will likely work out cheaper than paying for expensive roaming while in Singapore. You will pay for data while travelling that’s not an option in 2025, the question is, how you get that connectivity for the most affordable price available, while also ensuring reliability and availability of that data.

Discover budget-friendly attractions online

Singapore is home to world-class attractions, and many of them can be enjoyed for free or at a low cost. Digital resources like Klook, KKday, and even Google Maps can help you find and plan your visits.

Singapore Botanic Gardens

This UNESCO World Heritage site offers free entry, allowing you to explore its lush landscapes and tranquil lakes at your own pace. Use online maps to navigate the expansive grounds and find key spots like the National Orchid Garden.

Mandai Boardwalk

For nature lovers, the recently opened Mandai Boardwalk is a 3.3km trail offering scenic views of reservoirs and local wildlife, completely free of charge. You can find directions and visitor information online to plan your trip efficiently.

Marina Bay Sands Waterfront

While the hotel itself is a luxury icon, many parts of the Marina Bay Sands Waterfront are free to access. Enjoy a stunning walk along the promenade and catch the spectacular light and water show each evening at 8 PM and 9 PM.

Go cashless with digital payments

Singapore is one of the most cashless societies globally, and embracing digital payments can make your trip smoother and more secure. As long as you have an internet connection, you can use a variety of convenient payment options.

Popular choices for travellers include GrabPay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and SimplyGo for public transport. These methods are fast, widely accepted, and often cheaper than using cash or traditional cards.

Plan your perfect trip with online guides

Travel blogs and online guides are invaluable resources for planning an unforgettable and affordable trip to Singapore. They offer firsthand insights, detailed itineraries, and tips on discovering hidden gems.

These resources can help you structure your trip, highlighting the best attractions, dining options, and activities that fit your budget. By doing a little online research, you can create a personalised travel experience that saves you both time and money.

A great trip is certainly possible and doesn’t have to cost the world, but you do need to take a minute to consider how you’ll maintain that all important internet connection while travelling.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by holafly.com.