Netflix greenlights live-action version of popular video game series Assassin’s Creed

The Assassin’s Creed video game series is one of my favourites, with one of the best climbing mechanics ever created. The success of the franchise has now led to Netflix officially giving the green light to a live-action version of Assassin’s Creed.

This thriller promises to dive deep into the age-old conflict between the shadowy factions vying for control of humanity’s destiny. Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener are at the helm, taking on roles as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

Their experience on shows like DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy, and Halo bodes well for the series’ action and dramatic intensity.

The Assassin’s Creed live-action series will centre on the secret war between two formidable groups. One faction seeks to dictate mankind’s future through manipulation and control, while the other is dedicated to preserving free will. Expect characters to traverse pivotal historical events as they fight to shape humanity’s fate.

This adaptation is the first series to emerge from the partnership announced in 2020 between Ubisoft and Netflix. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this news, and it seems the wait is finally over.

“We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series. We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide.” Margaret Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television.

Roberto Patino and David Wiener, in a joint statement, emphasised their passion for the source material:

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.



It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

Production Details

Alongside Wiener and Patino, the show boasts a strong executive production team including Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Matt O’Toole. There’s no confirmed release date or casting details for the series yet, but expect more information as production gets underway.

Netflix is also set to release Splinter Cell: Deathwatch this Australian autumn, so fans of Ubisoft adaptations have plenty to look forward to on the streaming platform.

“When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin’s Creed to life in bold new ways.



Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honours the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.” Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Vice President, Scripted Series

For more information, head to Ubisoft News