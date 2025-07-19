Netflix greenlights live-action version of popular video game series Assassin’s Creed

The Assassin’s Creed video game series is one of my favourites, with one of the best climbing mechanics ever created. The success of the franchise has now led to Netflix officially giving the green light to a live-action version of Assassin’s Creed.
This thriller promises to dive deep into the age-old conflict between the shadowy factions vying for control of humanity’s destiny. Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener are at the helm, taking on roles as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.
Their experience on shows like DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy, and Halo bodes well for the series’ action and dramatic intensity.
The Assassin’s Creed live-action series will centre on the secret war between two formidable groups. One faction seeks to dictate mankind’s future through manipulation and control, while the other is dedicated to preserving free will. Expect characters to traverse pivotal historical events as they fight to shape humanity’s fate.
This adaptation is the first series to emerge from the partnership announced in 2020 between Ubisoft and Netflix. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this news, and it seems the wait is finally over.
Roberto Patino and David Wiener, in a joint statement, emphasised their passion for the source material:
Production Details
Alongside Wiener and Patino, the show boasts a strong executive production team including Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Matt O’Toole. There’s no confirmed release date or casting details for the series yet, but expect more information as production gets underway.
Netflix is also set to release Splinter Cell: Deathwatch this Australian autumn, so fans of Ubisoft adaptations have plenty to look forward to on the streaming platform.
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.
Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021
Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!