Netflix release list of endorsed TVs for the best experience

If you buy a Smart TV, you’re going to have the Netflix app, but not all Netflix experiences are created equal. Today, Netflix have announced their 2018 recommendations for TVs that are faster and easier to use than ever.

When you see the “Netflix Recommended TV” logo, it means that device has passed rigorous testing to ensure great performance and easy access to Netflix and other services. This means the TV:

Starts up instantly and gets to Netflix (or other internet TV services) within just a few seconds.

Allows users to move quickly and easily between apps

Comes with the latest version of Netflix

Can support newer, more immersive Netflix browsing experiences, like video previews

In order to receive the designation, the TV must meet 5 out of 7 criteria (listed here).

The first wave of 2018 Netflix Recommended TVs are:

LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 4.0

Sony W800F / WF800 series Android TVs

What’s more, all of the models designated include a Netflix button on the remote control which means viewers can start watching instantly with the press of a single button. Magic. And our stopwatches come in handy, because we make sure you can power on your TV and start watching in just a matter of seconds.

Check out the Netflix TV Buying Guide here.

Footage of 2018 Sony TV showing the time it takes to turn on and start watching

Netflix say they test all TVs that carry Netflix and will continue to report new designations throughout the year as new devices become available or get updated. Timing of availability for Netflix Recommended TVs will vary by market, and not all models will be available in all regions. For more information, you can go to our Netflix Recommended TV website.