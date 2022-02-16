Neuron e-scooters arrive in Perth 

Neuron e-scooters are on a roll lately, with the launch of 750 e-scooters in Melbourne in January, followed by 300 more in Rockhampton last week. Let’s not forget about the Google Maps integration along the way, and now they’ve even expanded to Perth.
The City of Stirling has now approved the company to offer the city’s first rental e-scooter programme, which will see 250 purpose-built Neuron e-scooters roll out over time.
The e-scooter fleet will cover a 26 square km riding area including Watermans Bay, Scarborough, Trigg, Karrinyup, and Innaloo. This marks the company’s first move into Western Australia, partnering with the local Council to deliver a safe and convenient service to help people move around the city, also boosting the local economy with 25 jobs, recruited locally.
Western Australia joins the likes of Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, ACT, South Australia and Northern Territory, who are successfully running Neuron operations across numerous cities. Riders in the City of Stirling will continue to benefit from our third party rider liability insurance for e-scooters, protecting and reassuring riders as well as the wider community.
The Neuron fleet will launch with a range of world-first safety features and pioneering innovations, including an app-controlled Helmet Lock that releases at the start of your ride and voice guidance to educate and inform riders.
Riders will also benefit from a Follow My Ride feature; a 000 emergency button; topple detection and Geofencing technology.
Riders will be able to hire our e-scooters through Neuron’s user-friendly app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and set up in a matter of minutes. Single trips will cost AUD$1 to unlock the e-scooter and 45 cents per minute thereafter.
If you plan on riding often, you’ll have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service, available in one-day, three-day, weekly, or monthly options.