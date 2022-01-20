Neuron Mobility to offer 750 e-scooters in Melbourne next month

Electric Scooters have had an interesting entry into Australia with the legalities around their use ranging from a grey area to being outright banned in different states. Thankfully it looks like Victoria, specifically Melbourne are starting to embrace the environmentally friendly transport method.

From the first of February, Neuron Mobility will launch 750 purpose-built e-scooters will be available in the City of Melbourne, City of Yarra and City of Port Phillip. This comes as Neuron’s third Victorian announcement after the launch of e-scooters in Ballarat in mid-December, and the launch of an e-bike trial in Frankston in January.

Other cities in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, ACT and Northern Territory are already benefiting from our industry-leading e-scooters, which help to significantly reduce congestion and emissions while boosting the local economy.

These N3 e-scooters have an approximate range of 60km and have a top speed of up to 25km/hr, but have a speed limit of between 10-15km/h depending on the location they are being used in. Low-Speed Zones are denoted by the shaded area in yellow on the map in the mobile app.

Once you have the mobile app, an account and configured credit card, you can approach a scooter, and unlock it by scanning the QR code. This essentially tells the app the ID of the scooter you have and then enables electronic charging for your use. You can snap a photo of the e-scooter and helmet at the end of your trip to prove you have not damaged it during use.

Neuron riders will have access to Australia’s first third party rider liability insurance for e-scooters, in a move to protect and reassure riders as well as the wider community. The provision of third party rider liability insurance goes well beyond what is required by law and further demonstrates Neuron’s commitment to operating in the safest, most responsible way.

Our latest and safest next-generation e-scooters are also equipped with a range of pioneering safety innovations, including the world’s first app-controlled helmet lock, securing a helmet to every e-scooter in between trips; geofencing control; topple detection; a 000 emergency button; voice guidance to educate and warn riders on how to ride safely; and a “Follow my Ride” function and more.

Riders will be able to book and use the e-scooters through Neuron’s user-friendly app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and set up in a matter of minutes.

More information at https://www.rideneuron.com