Neuron N3 E-Scooters is a smash hit in Brisbane with 10,000 sign ups

Neuron Mobility is an electric scooter sharing company out of Singapore. After announcing they were coming to Brisbane it seems people love the idea of jumping on the orange scooters and spending less time walking.

More than 10,000 people have now signed up on Neuron’s mobile platform since the Brisbane launch less than a month ago.

The commercial-grade electric scooters offer a fun, quick, economical and environment-friendly way to get around Brisbane city.

Brisbane city council selected Neuron Mobility to deploy 600 of the 1,000 electric scooters to offer residents and tourists an alternative way of getting around the city. In a space that his highly competitive, with more than half of the fleet being the orange N3 model, it speaks highly for confidence in Neuron and their product.

One of the key features of the N3, is its ability to automatically pay attention to low-speed zones. The N3 scooters automatically reduce speed when they enter low-speed zones, reducing the top speed from 25km/hr down to between 10 – 15km/h.

The large number of members signing up shows commuters are keen to find alternative ways to get around the city as a “last-mile solution”, not only saving time and money but also helping the environment at the same time.

“The response we’ve seen so far from Brisbane riders have been overwhelming. We have worked hard with Brisbane City Council to integrate different speed and parking zones into our operation to prioritise safety of the riders and pedestrians. It is our vision to offer the next generation of smart, clean and sustainable transport solutions to Australia.” Johnny Quattro, Neuron’s Australia General Manager

Perfect for commuters and riders ranging from young adults to senior citizens, the N3 Scooter is designed for stability, safety and convenience with good looks.

You can read the full list of rules of use over at https://www.neuron.sg/riding-rules/