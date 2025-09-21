Neuron puts up A$100,000 in free rides as part of Helmet Safety Awareness Week

Escooter operator, Neuron Mobility, has launched a $100,000 prize pool as part of its fifth annual Helmet Safety Awareness Week which runs from today, the 22nd to the 28th September. This year’s push underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to safer streets, with a straightforward call to action: take the pledge, wear a helmet, snap a selfie, and ride on responsibly.

The A$100,000 worth of free rides and rewards should serve as good motivation to do the right thing, as should the potential fines for not doing so. Wearing a helmet is ultimately about keeping your most valuable asset, your brain, safe in the event you fall off or are hit by a vehicle, while riding.

With global stats showing head and neck injuries dominate serious e-scooter mishaps, this initiative couldn’t be timelier.

How to score the rewards

Pledge for free passes

Riders can punch in the promo code HELMETPLEDGE for a complimentary Plus Pass, unlocking free e-scooter starts and 20 per cent off all trips over 30 days.

Earn rewards

Snap an in-app selfie proving you’re helmeted up, and pocket up to 50 cents off every subsequent ride.

Get spotted

Keep an eye out for Neuron’s Safety Ambassadors patrolling hotspots—they’ll dish out rewards, share pro tips, and keep the rules front and centre.

Win big

Enter the draw for a A$500 voucher on a restaurant feast or city getaway by snapping that helmet selfie, sealing the pledge, or knocking out a safety briefing.

Why helmets are non-negotiable

Helmets top the list as the ultimate safeguard for e-scooter riders, backed by worldwide research highlighting head and neck trauma in the lion’s share of severe incidents. Slipping one on slashes the risk of serious harm dramatically. In Australia, it’s not optional, it’s the law, with hefty fines for scofflaws across the states.

Victoria slaps on a A$395 penalty, while New South Wales isn’t far behind at A$423. Queensland dings at A$166, South Australia at A$125, and Western Australia keeps it at A$50. Neuron backs the rules with its own muscle, issuing warnings or outright bans for repeat offenders, plus a A$50 hit for not returning the helmet.

Every Neuron scooter rolls out with a built-in helmet, locked via the company’s pioneering app-controlled system that pops it free at booking’s start. Safety Ambassadors will swarm popular spots this week, nudging riders towards helmet habits and the online ScootSafe Academy. That platform packs quizzes, videos, and games to gamify good riding – all with incentives to boot.

“It’s fantastic to be celebrating our fifth year of Helmet Safety Awareness Week. More than 99.99 per cent of all Neuron trips end safely and without incident. However, in the unlikely event of a serious accident, helmets are the single most effective way for riders to protect themselves, so we’re rewarding everyone who takes the pledge this year.” Jayden Bryant, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Neuron Mobility.

