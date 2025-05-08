New 2025 Tesla Model Y deliveries kick off in Australia with Launch Editions

The wait is finally over for many Australian Tesla buyers, as the first customer deliveries of the heavily updated 2025 Tesla Model Y have begun this week. This marks a significant moment after the refreshed model’s order page went live back in January this year.

The first batch of New Model Y’s on Aussie roads are the ‘Launch Series’ variants, offered for both the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) models when orders first opened. These came packed with extras but also commanded a higher price point.

Launch Series Details (No Longer Available)

The Launch Series Model Y RWD started at A$63,400 and the Long Range AWD at A$73,400 (both plus on-road costs). These editions included premium features like free paint choices and unique badging, justifying the premium over the previous generation.

However, strong demand saw the RWD Launch Series sell out rapidly, and these specific introductory editions are no longer available to order.

The arrival of the refreshed Model Y follows a noticeable dip in Tesla’s Australian sales figures during the first quarter of 2025. While the Model Y remained the country’s best-selling EV, overall Tesla deliveries were down significantly year-on-year, partly attributed to buyers holding off for this updated model.

With deliveries now starting and test drives opening up nationwide, attention turns to the standard production models available for order.

Tesla updated its Australian configurator in late March with revised pricing, making the standard 2025 Model Y versions A$4,500 cheaper than their respective Launch Series counterparts.

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive

Priced from A$58,900 plus on-road costs, the entry-level RWD offers a WLTP range of 466km and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds. This standard version now comes with 19-inch ‘Crossflow’ wheels.

Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive

Starting at A$68,900 plus on-road costs, the dual-motor Long Range AWD boasts an impressive 551km WLTP range and accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds. It also features the 19-inch wheels as standard, with 20-inch options available.

Beyond the headline specs, the 2025 Model Y brings substantial updates influenced by the recent Model 3 refresh. Key changes include new exterior styling with slimmer headlights and revised taillights, improved suspension featuring frequency selective dampers for a better ride, enhanced sound insulation with acoustic glass, and a revamped interior.

Inside, buyers get ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, higher quality materials, power-reclining rear seats, and crucially for back-seat passengers, an 8.0-inch rear touchscreen for climate and entertainment control. Like the refreshed Model 3, the indicator and gear selector stalks have been removed, shifting controls to the steering wheel and central touchscreen.

While the first Launch Series cars are arriving now, those ordering a standard RWD or Long Range model today can expect deliveries around June 2025 according to Tesla’s website.

Now we wait for the first month’s worth of sales data to understand how much of the dip in local Tesla sales can be attributed to the gap in availability (I suspect most).

For more information, head to the Tesla Australia Model Y page.

Feature photo credit goes to John McHugh who shared the photo on a Tesla Australia Facebook Group today.