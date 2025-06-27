New 30% federal battery rebate sees massive demand, Powerwall 3 installs reportedly pushed to November

The Australian Government’s new “Cheaper Home Batteries Program” is already proving to be exceptionally popular ahead of its official 1st of July launch. Reports are emerging of a massive surge in demand for home battery storage solutions, with installation times for popular models like the Tesla Powerwall 3 reportedly now stretching out as far as November.

This unprecedented demand appears to be a direct result of the new federal initiative, which will offer a significant rebate of up to 30% on the upfront cost of a new home battery system. The online chatter suggests homeowners are rushing to get their orders in to take advantage of the savings.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted the growing wait times, indicating the intense interest sparked by the government incentive.

Wow, I was expecting a lot of demand for home batteries since the announcements of the rebates, but not this much! I got a tentative installation date for my Powerwall 3 on the 10th NOVEMBER 2025. 😳 — Rob Grieves 🇦🇺 (@RobGrieves) June 27, 2025

techAU has sighted emails from suppliers to confirm the dates. Remember this may not be the case for all areas and all installers, but does suggest this federal rebate will move the needle on home battery storage update which has remained stubbornly low.

The program is designed to make it cheaper for households and small businesses to install battery storage, capture the excess energy from their rooftop solar, and use it to power their homes at night or during peak times, ultimately lowering their electricity bills.

Cheaper Home Batteries Program explained

The new rebate is an expansion of the existing Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) and will be applied as an upfront discount by your installer, so you don’t have to worry about claiming it back later. The discount is calculated based on the battery’s usable capacity and will be available for installations completed from July 1st, 2025.

Eligibility for the rebate

To qualify, the system must be a new battery with a capacity of up to 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and be paired with a new or existing solar PV system. The installation must be completed by a Clean Energy Council (CEC) accredited professional, and the battery itself needs to be on the CEC’s approved product list.

State rebate schemes

While the federal program is a big win for the whole country, some states are offering extra incentives that can be stacked on top for even greater savings. Western Australian residents are in luck, as their state-based rebate can be combined with the new federal program.

Unfortunately, for those in New South Wales, the state’s battery rebate is set to end on June 30, 2025, just as the new federal one begins. Similarly, battery loan and rebate schemes in Victoria and the Northern Territory have already concluded.

Tesla’s Powerwall 3

The Tesla Powerwall 3 is one of the most popular home battery systems in Australia, and with the new rebate, its A$13,600 pricetag (including the mandatory A$1,700 Backup Gateway) becomes significantly more accessible.

If you’re considering a home battery, it might be wise to act fast to secure your spot in the installation queue.

For more information, head to https://www.energy.gov.au/solar/financial-benefits-solar/government-rebates-and-loans-solar or https://www.tesla.com/en_au/powerwall