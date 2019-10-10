New ABC series ‘Help! My kid is a Gamer!’ coming to iView October 14th

Technology is impacting virtually every part of our lives, yet it still gets a fairly low representation on our TVs. A new series on ABC iView will help address that lack of content with Help! My kid is a Gamer!

If you’re a parent that has trouble keeping pace with what the kids are talking about, then this may be the perfect show to get you up to speed. Parents often have many questions about technology issues like screen time, online engagement, social media.

These are all issues facing parents as new generations grow up with tech at their fingertips. Video games are at the very forefront of this movement and are often the scapegoat for critics when it comes to demonising technology.

In this new short-form series from gaming expert and new parent Nich Richardson, questions are asked, issues are discussed, and facts are sorted form the fiction.

Help! My Kid Is A Gamer! aims to inform parents, helping them have an educated and mature conversation with their children around video games.

The series is constructed via interviews with university professors, psychology doctors, technology experts, behavioural scientists and parents who specialise in gaming and technology.

Free from hype or hyperbole, the series is driven by data and research rather than opinion or hearsay. This is not to say the series will be dry and free of personality. Nich brings his own comedic style to the series which aims to entertain as well as inform and educate.

Each episode starts with a question which Nich aims to answer. The subjects addressed across 5 episodes:

Classification & Violence

Screen-time & Addiction

Microtransactions & Loot-Boxes

Parent Controls & Safety

Benefits of gaming

You can stream the new series on ABC iView from virtually any device, including most Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones and any device with a web browser.