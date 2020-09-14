New Bentley audio products target those who crave the luxurious high-end

Carmaker Bently has teamed up with premium audio brands Naim Audio and Focal to create two exclusive products. The Bentley Special Edition wireless speaker system, and Bentley Radiance headphones offer the high-end, luxury that Bently is famous for, delivering the very best quality materials and incredible attention to detail.

Both products feature distinctive Bentley design cues. The colour accents directly reference interior and exterior styling aspects of the stunning Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, itself inspired by the design DNA of the award-winning EXP 100 GT electric concept car.

The exterior of both products features a lattice design element that is inspired by Bentley’s iconic diamond seat quilting, which is echoed in other new Bentley design elements, including headlight designs.

“Bentley and Naim are celebrating the 12th year of a successful partnership founded on unrivalled quality and a passion to create the ultimate customer experience. The world’s most powerful in-car sound system available in the market heightens Bentley’s extraordinary drive with music that speaks to the heart. The new Mu-so system extends that experience and enjoyment from our cars to the home, delivering peerless sound performance and enhancing the lifestyle of Bentley’s discerning customers. Chris Craft, Member of the Board: Sales and Marketing at Bentley Motors.











Focal for Bentley Radiance

Created, developed and made in France, Radiance headphones are a closed-back design that incorporate a combination of the best Focal technologies and high-quality materials. They share the sonic signature of the Naim Mu-so, for a consistently excellent musical experience anywhere.

Every aspect is optimised for a luxurious listening experience. For

example, Radiance earcups are finished in soft, breathable Pittards

gloving leather, for incredible comfort. Pittards has been crafting

leather in Somerset since 1826, with its ultra-soft yet durable

designs used by everyone from fashion houses to round-the-world

yacht racers and the military; Spitfire pilots wore Pittards gloves.

Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones can be enjoyed at home or

on the move. They come beautifully packaged, complete with

extras including a bespoke carry case, finished in the same woven

material featured on the speaker grille of the Naim Mu-so for

Bentley Special Edition.

Further Bentley styling cues include the copper accents, while the recurring lattice pattern is showcased on the earcups, the cable connections and on the underside of their sumptuous padded headband.

“Bentley, Naim and Focal share an enthusiasm for innovation, dedication to engineering excellence and a true passion that drives our respective areas of expertise. There is also a collective desire to honour proudly held heritage principles, blending them with cutting-edge technologies to define new benchmarks in premium performance and customer experience.” Charlie Henderson, Managing Director of Naim Audio.













Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition

This is a unique edition of Naim’s multi-Award-winning Mu-so 2nd Generation: a wireless speaker system that offers authentic audio expertise blended with the latest music-streaming technology, exquisite build quality, delightful usability and even the ability to transform TV sound.

The powerful Naim Mu-so can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a multi-room system, all with easy App control.

This Special Edition is the first ever Naim Mu-so to feature a wooden finish. It is crafted from Ayous, a sustainable African hardwood, which is then expertly stained and repeatedly lacquered to give a dramatic, dark finish unique to this system.

Other standout features include an exclusive smoked plinth, copper-threaded speaker grille and the signature Bentley lattice design surrounding the tactile volume dial, which illuminates to the users touch.

Pricing and availability

As you could probably guess, anything associated with the Bentley brand doesn’t come cheap. The premium audio experience, wrapped in premium materials, is for those who have done well for themselves in life and can now enjoy the finer things in life, without the price tag being the biggest factor in the buying decision.

The Bentley Radiance headphones will be available from October via BusiSoft AV, Bentley retailers, Bentley web stores, and direct from Focal, Naim.

The Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones will retail for A$2,000.

The Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition speaker will retail for A$3,700.