New Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Xbox Wireless Controllers

Xbox love a new colour scheme on their controllers and today we have a couple more. Microsoft recognises gamers want their accessories to reflect their personalities. Today they’re introducing two new designs, the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo special edition.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt

Inspired by the energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt is the newest color in the current generation of Xbox controllers. Electric Volt builds on the same, striking color theme of Shock Blue and Pulse Red but takes it up a notch with a high-energy, yellow resin not yet seen on Xbox hardware.

The high-vis yellow top case punches hard against the matte black hybrid D-pad while the white back case adds even more dimension to the design. Textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back case help provide greater control through every gaming session.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt will be available for $64.99 USD beginning April 27 in most Xbox markets worldwide and can be purchased at select retailers, including Microsoft Store. Check your local retailer for product availability in your region. For more product details, visit Xbox.com.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition is the third installment in the Camo series, following the Night Ops Camo and Arctic Camo Special Edition controllers, and first in the latest generation of Xbox controllers. Your favorite Xbox camo takes on a unique, lifestyle twist in this fresh design.

With a palette of deep reds, paired with grey and black, Daystrike Camo brings a streetwear vibe to your game. It also includes features standard of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers like the Share button, hybrid D-pad, and textured grip on the triggers. For the first time ever, the Daystrike Camo Special Edition incorporates textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers to keep your grip locked in and on target.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition will be available for $69.99 USD starting May 4 in most Xbox markets worldwide. Check your local retailer for availability.

As with all Xbox Wireless Controllers, you can wirelessly connect these the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One with the built-in Xbox Wireless radio, Windows 10 PCs and mobile devices with Bluetooth Low Energy for remote play from your console or cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Both controllers include the Share button, now standard to the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, to instantly capture screenshots and clips, a USB-C port to play and charge with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery (sold separately), and Dynamic Latency Input for a more responsive and seemingly instantaneous gaming experience. The controllers also include the fan-favorite custom button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app.