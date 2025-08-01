New firmware allows XPENG G6 owners to charge at all Tesla Superchargers in Australia

XPENG has just announced that Australian owners of the XPENG G6 will now have access to 100% of the Tesla Superchargers in the country.

Tesla has release a new firmware globally to Superchargers that enables compatibility with the XPENG G6’s 800V architecture.

If you’ve been paying attention, Telsa’s Supercharger rollout started way back in 2005 and has seen continued investment each and every year since. The network is now the most comprehensive of any EV network in the country however only more recent V4 spec chargers have been enabled for non-Tesla vehicles to charge at.

XPENG is the first brand outside Tesla to have access to 100% of the locations. For an XPENG owner, this is great news, offering more places to charge at the most reliable network in Australia.

The XPENG G6’s 800V architecture supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 280kW, outpacing many rivals like the Porsche Taycan. With Tesla’s V3 and V4 Superchargers now accessible.

For Tesla, the benefit is clear, they get to make additional revenues from charging sessions across a new nameplace. The question is, how does this impact Tesla owners who also rely on this charging infrastructure and is this the first of a number of 3rd party brands to get support, potentially creating congestion at key locations during peak times?

The XPENG G6 is a mid sized SUV that’s capable of up to 435km (WLTP) with the Standard Range variant, or 570km of range (WLTP) and recharging charging from 10-80% in 20 minutes.

The car features a Drive away price of $57,990.05, which undercuts Tesla’s own Model Y RWD, starting at $64,373 drive away.

More information at XPENG Australia.