New GAC AION variant could be an EV that costs less than $30,000 in Australia

The Australian electric vehicle landscape has transformed rapidly over the past few years. What used to be a market dominated by premium price tags and limited choices has evolved into a fiercely competitive arena where affordability is the primary battleground.

Chinese car makers have played a massive role in democratising electric mobility across the country. Brands are constantly tweaking their lineups to offer maximum value, and now GAC is making another bold move.

Battery and Performance Specs

Key features of the new variant include:

Battery Technology : Powered by a 44kWh Magazine Battery 2.0 pack, which is designed as one of the world’s safest battery pack units.

: Powered by a 44kWh Magazine Battery 2.0 pack, which is designed as one of the world’s safest battery pack units. Driving Range : Delivers an estimated WLTP driving range of up to 320km.

: Delivers an estimated WLTP driving range of up to 320km. Urban Focus: Engineered specifically for everyday daily driving needs and urban mobility.

Understanding the numbers behind the 44kWh pack

At the heart of the new short-range variant is a 44kWh Magazine Battery 2.0 pack. This battery setup is engineered specifically to deliver reliable performance while keeping overall vehicle weight and manufacturing costs down.

GAC claims the model will deliver an estimated driving range of up to 320km on the WLTP test cycle. For owners that only spend time in the city, this represents more than enough range to handle daily commuting, school runs, and weekend errands on a single charge.

When you look at standard daily driving habits in metropolitan centres like Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane, most drivers cover well under 50km per day. Having 320km of range provides a comfortable safety buffer without forcing buyers to pay for battery capacity they rarely use.

What could this mean for Australian driveaway pricing?

While official local specification and pricing details remain under wraps until closer to launch, we can make some educated guesses based on the existing lineup.

The standard AION UT currently starts from A$31,990 driveaway nationwide and this variant has a smaller (cheaper) battery pack, so realistically it could undercut that price tag by a noticeble margin. This means GAC has a real chance to land this variant below A$30,000 driveaway, it will instantly become one of the most affordable new EVs in the entire country.

Breaking the sub-A$30,000 barrier has long been considered a holy grail for widespread EV adoption in Australia. A price point like that would put the short-range AION UT in direct competition with traditional petrol hatchbacks, fundamentally changing the buying equation for budget-minded households.

Targeting first time car buyers and urban households

GAC is explicitly positioning this short-range variant as a gateway vehicle for drivers who have never owned an electric car before. The company sees huge potential among younger drivers, students, and urban commuters looking for affordable personal transport.

GAC Australia leadership highlighted the strategy behind bringing this model to local shores.

GAC is committed to delivering products that are tailored to the needs of Australian consumers, and in this instance, the call for more accessible entry-level EVs was particularly strong.



With its innovative powertrain technologies, distinctive European-influenced design, and a generously spacious interior that defies its compact exterior footprint, I am confident the short-range AION UT will be a leading option not just for those considering their first EV, but also those looking for their first car.” Kevin Shu, CEO, GAC Australia

Daily practicality and home charging advantages

For drivers considering a short-range EV, home charging remains the most convenient aspect of ownership. With a 44kWh battery pack, topping up overnight using a standard domestic wall socket or a dedicated AC wallbox is fast and hassle-free.

Smaller battery packs take significantly less time to charge from low states compared to massive long-range battery setups. That speed makes daily charging routines seamless for city commuters who park in garages or driveways overnight.

When public fast charging is required on occasion, a 44kWh battery can replenish its range quickly at standard DC fast chargers. That means quick coffee stops are usually all that is needed to add another couple of hundred kilometres of driving range.

Final thoughts on GAC expanding EV options in Australia

The arrival of the short-range AION UT is another clear sign that electric vehicles are becoming accessible to mainstream Australian car buyers. Offering targeted models with right-sized battery options gives consumers real choices that match their budgets and actual driving habits.

If GAC can deliver competitive pricing alongside its safety and design claims, this compact hatch could become a major player in Australia’s evolving EV story. We will be keeping a close eye on further announcements from GAC Australia as launch details roll out over the next few months.