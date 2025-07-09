New guidance on stackable batteries

It’s an exciting time for Aussies looking to supercharge their homes with solar battery storage, as new guidance and transitional arrangements have just dropped, promising to make the process smoother and more accessible. Whether you’re considering a brand-new system or looking to expand your existing setup, there’s plenty to get across.

The latest updates aim to clarify how Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs) work for solar batteries, effectively reducing the upfront cost. This means more Australians can tap into the benefits of energy independence and contribute to a greener grid.

The government’s push to purchase STCs generated from solar batteries is a clear sign they’re serious about accelerating the clean energy transition, bypassing traditional liable entities and potentially making the rebate even more direct.

Eligibility For Stackable Batteries

There’s some good news for those looking to expand their energy storage! New battery modules added to an existing stackable battery system are now eligible for STCs.

The Clean Energy Regulator has laid out clear requirements and instructions within the REC Registry for claiming these certificates.

Updates For Existing Solar PV Systems

If you’re integrating a solar battery with your current solar PV system and inverter, new guidelines are in place. These include important virtual power plant (VPP)-compatibility requirements for your existing setup, ensuring your system can play nice with the broader energy network if you choose to participate.

Off-Grid Solar Battery Requirements

For those dreaming of complete energy independence, updates to off-grid solar battery requirements have been released. This includes specifics for properties less than 1km from the grid and guidance on how to add a solar battery to an existing off-grid system.

“We’ve outlined the requirements and provided instructions on how to claim STCs for the new battery modules in REC Registry.



We’ve also updated guidance on other eligibility requirements including updates for installing a solar battery with an existing solar PV system and inverter, including VPP-compatibility requirements for the existing system, and updates for off-grid solar batteries including requirements for properties less than 1km from the grid and adding a solar battery to an existing off-grid system.” A representative from the Clean Energy Regulator.

Maximum Daily Installations: A Temporary Boost

Solar Accreditation Australia has announced transitional arrangements for maximum daily installations, which will be a welcome relief for installers. This applies to “ready to commission” systems that were roughed-in between April 6 and June 30 this year.

From July 1 to August 10, 2025, installers have some flexibility, allowing them to sign off on more systems per day than usual. This includes various combinations of solar battery and PV system installations, and up to four “ready to commission” systems in a single day. This temporary measure is designed to help clear the backlog and get more systems online efficiently.

STCs For Registered Agents

For registered agents, the process for STCs from solar batteries remains straightforward. These STCs can be traded in the same manner as those from other eligible systems, such as solar PV.

The Australian Government will be purchasing STCs equivalent to the amount created for solar batteries, providing a stable market and direct incentive. It’s important to note that these STCs don’t have to be sold to the government or the STC clearing house and can be freely traded on the open market.

“The Australian Government will purchase STCs equivalent to the amount of solar battery STCs created. Solar battery STCs do not have to be sold to the government or the STC clearing house and can be traded as any other STC,” confirmed the Clean Energy Regulator.

These updates signify a significant step forward in making solar battery storage more accessible and streamlined for Australian households and businesses. If you’ve been on the fence about battery storage, now might just be the perfect time to jump in!

For more information, head to Clean Energy Regulator website – specific link for solar battery eligibility