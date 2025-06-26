New Tesla Supercharger sets a new benchmark for recharging 12 stalls, 70kW solar roof and Starlink connectivity

A new Tesla Supercharger site is in development. That ordinarily wouldn’t be news, as Tesla has spent more than a decade building out the best EV infrastructure in the country as of September 2024, Tesla had 100 Supercharger locations in Australia, with over 600 charging stalls nationwide.

Since then they haven’t stopped and their latest in New Italy, NSW sets a new benchmark for EV charging locations.

Located at 8275 Pacific Highway, New Italy, NSW 2472, the New Italy Tesla Supercharger site features 12x V4 Superchargers (250kW max), but it’s what’s overhead that makes it special.

The site is currently under construction, but the massive 70kW solar roof has garnered the attention of EV owners.

X User @UniqueImagesAus has done a great job of capturing and sharing the latest developments, including the overhead perspective which helps show the scale of the solar rooftop.

Having on-site renewable energy generation make a lot of sense, it also serves as a very practical shelter from the weather. A common piece of feedback from EV owners, particularly during the climate extremes of summer and winter, is that they’d love some shelter from the elements.

If you’re going to add a roof, why not leverage that surface area to collect energy from the sun and have that renewable energy help charge the cars.

Solar + recharging is great, but this site also adds another something special, Starlink internet. This is positioned on a bracket mounted to the solar array. It’s not clear if this is to provide comms for the charging sessions back to Tesla, or will provide WiFi to customers charging at the location.

We’ll know soon enough as the site nears completion and expected to be operational soon.

In terms of a solar room, there is another worth a mention, Raymond Terrace, NSW. Let’s really hope this is a trend that takes off for not only Tesla’s but other charging networks.