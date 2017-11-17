Newcastle Supercars Circuit looks amazing from a drone

The latest circuit to be added to the Supercars calendar is Newcastle and the race happens 1 week from today.

This week some drone footage emerged of the new circuit. As far as circuit backdrops go, Newcastle’s gorgeous coastline is a bloody good one.

As if that’s not enough, Supercars have also released a Virtual TV lap of the Newcastle street circuit. This provides a great look at the lap around the street circuit, thanks to a 3D Model captured by Aerometrex. While the graphics used in this are, lets say, interesting.. it’s not really about that, its about giving you an idea of the elevation, the tight twists and turns of this unique circuit.

Watch the lap now on Supercars.com.au.