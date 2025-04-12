Next Level Racing cooked, F-GT PRO a multi-position racing simulator

Way back in 2018, I reviewed Next Level Racing’s F-GT racing sim. This offered a combination of Formula and GT seating positions to help sim racers lock into the racing experience.

By 2020, I reviewed the F-GT Lite sim by NLR, offering a faster conversation between the two states, as well as a foldable design that suited more living rooms. Now in 2025, we get a brand new edition of the F-GT racing sim, with Next Level Racing announcing the F-GT Pro Formula and GT Racing Simulator Cockpit.

Serious sim racing demands more than just clamping a wheel to your desk and having a sim that puts you in authentic racing positions, helps to dramatically enhance the immersion and hopefully your racing performance.

Available in black or grey, the racing sim features a strong 50mm steel tube chassis that means regardless of the sim you bolt to it, it’s not moving anywhere. This is designed to handle Direct Drive wheels of up to 25NM of torque and as someone who drives with a 12NM wheel base, I can confirm 25NM is ridiculous.

The engineers at NLR clearly understand that changing between the modes needs to be quick and easy, offering tool-free changes between the upright seated position of GT racing and the laid-back Formula style.

The sim itself is just the start, offering lots of accessories to configure this exactly how you want. This includes a direct monitor mount, a shifter/handbrake add-on, keyboard and mouse tray and more.

The level of adjustment on offer here is also impressive, with 5 adjustments on offer, to make sure you’re comfortable for the longest session. Users can set the seat angle, pedal height and tilt and wheel mount position to ensure you have the right ergonomics.

Compatibility is good, with the frame offering pre-drilled holes, ready to hard-mount wheels, pedals, and shifters from major brands like Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec.

The seat uses a highly-breathable fabric, ensuring comfort during longer racing stints.

If you are going all-in on the realism angle, this rig is designed for seamless integration with Next Level Racing’s Motion Platform V3 and Traction Plus systems for the ultimate immersive experience.

Pricing and Availability

Next Level Racing cockpits are readily available across Australia from numerous tech and gaming retailers.

The new F-GT Pro costs A$1,399 which is actually the same price as their F-GT Elite option, so you’ll have a real decision to make here.

Whether you’re just starting your sim racing journey or looking to build an uncompromising setup, Next Level Racing has a dedicated cockpit solution. The F-GT Pro is a welcome addition to the growing lineup and something to consider if you’re getting into sim racing for the first time, or upgrading from your first to your second sim setup.

For more information, head to https://nextlevelracing.com/racing-cockpits/