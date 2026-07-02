Next Level Racing drops hypercar-inspired ES3 Elite sim seats, but you might need to sell a kidney for the carbon fiber

Next Level Racing is back at it again, and this time they are aiming straight for the premium end of your virtual garage. The Gold Coast-based simulation heavyweight has just pulled the silk sheet off its latest creation, the ES3 Elite Sim Racing Seat range. If you have been looking at your current rig and thinking it lacks that distinct multi-million-dollar hypercar energy, your bank account is officially on notice.

These are fixed-back bucket seats designed for serious racers who spend hours chasing tenths of a second. The big news here is the introduction of a new flagship shell made entirely of carbon fiber, alongside a slightly more wallet-friendly fiberglass sibling. Both promise to eliminate flex entirely, meaning you can stomp on your high-end load-cell brakes without the backrest bending like a cheap lawn chair.

Two flavours of premium racing stiffness

The undisputed star of the show is the Next Level Racing ES3 Elite Sim Racing Seat – Full Carbon Fiber Edition. This premium beast features a full carbon fiber shell finished in a high-gloss coat that looks like it belongs in a Pagani or a Koenigsegg. Because it is carbon, it keeps things incredibly lightweight while offering the kind of rigid structural integrity that serious motion platforms demand.

If spending four figures on a seat makes your eyes water, the Australian company is also introducing the ES3 Elite Sim Racing Seat – Fiberglass Edition – Black. This version uses high-strength fiberglass construction to offer the exact same ergonomics and hypercar-inspired shape. You still get the premium high-gloss finish, but at a price point that leaves room in the budget for actual tyres, or at least more digital cars.

Built to handle the heavy forces of modern rigs

Sim racing has evolved well beyond basic steering wheels clamped to desks, and Next Level Racing knows it. The ES3 range has been specifically engineered to survive the brutal forces generated by modern direct-drive wheelbases, heavy load-cell pedals, and violent motion platforms. The no-flex performance design ensures that every bit of haptic feedback goes into your body rather than flexing the frame.

To keep you firmly planted while you are throwing a GT3 car around Mount Panorama, the seats feature deeply sculpted side bolsters and dedicated shoulder support. The seating profile itself is an immersive GT-style position, tailored to keep drivers secure and highly focused during endurance sessions. The platform has been physically optimized to comfortably fit drivers with up to a 36-inch waist.

Custom brackets and broad compatibility

Getting your seating position perfect is half the battle in sim racing, which is why Next Level Racing is bundling these seats with custom-designed side-mount brackets. These brackets offer a wide variety of angle and height adjustment options, allowing you to tilt and lift the seat until it perfectly matches your wheel and pedal geometry.

“The ES3 range represents a new benchmark for premium fixed-back seating within the Next Level Racing® ecosystem.

The Full Carbon Fiber Edition is our flagship expression of the platform, created for customers who want the most premium material experience in the range.



With the Fiberglass Edition – Black, we are giving more sim racers the opportunity to experience the same ES3 design language, ergonomics, and cockpit integration in a more accessible way. Together, the ES3 range gives customers a clear choice without compromising the core experience.” Hess Ghah, CEO, Next Level Racing.

In terms of actual cockpit integration, the ES3 range naturally bolts straight into the Next Level Racing Elite Series cockpits. However, the team has not locked you into their ecosystem, as the seats are fully compatible with third-party cockpits that utilize standard side-mounting seat brackets.

Australian pricing and availability

Because Next Level Racing is an Australian company, we do not have to wait around for local pricing or standard conversion guesswork. The ES3 Fiberglass Edition – Black will land locally at A$799, making it a competitive option for anyone upgrading to a proper bucket seat.

If you want the top-tier Full Carbon Fiber Edition, it will set you back a cool A$1,799. Both models in the ES3 Elite range are scheduled to launch globally through leading simulation retailers starting July 2026, meaning you have just enough time to clear some space in the spare room.

For more information, head to Next Level Racing.