Next Level Racing partners with Microsoft to launch Flight Sim cockpit with lumbar control

Gold Coast-based company Next Level Racing has officially partnered with Microsoft to release a new cockpit designed specifically for flight simulation. The new Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit is built from the ground up for aviation enthusiasts.

This new setup aims to provide the most immersive experience for virtual pilots, whether you are flying commercial airliners, military jets, or exploring the vastness of space. It’s an all-in-one solution that shows a serious commitment to the flight sim community.

The collaboration with the team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator has been key to the product’s development, ensuring it meets the demands of modern simulation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Flight Simulator to provide a dedicated cockpit for the flight community. The new Flight Simulator Cockpit is a result of extensive research and feedback from the flight simmer community…This all-in-one solution is designed to be compatible with a wide range of electronics and also with the Next Level Racing motion ecosystem.” Hess Ghah, CEO, Next Level Racing

Key features

Authentic design

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft Flight Simulator for an authentic branding and immersive experience.

Versatile for all flying types

The cockpit is designed to suit commercial, general aviation, military combat, and space exploration simulation setups.

True-to-life seating position

The flight seat offers a realistic seating position with an ergonomic design, including a cutout for HOTAS setups and high-density foam for comfort during long flights.

Broad compatibility

It is pre-drilled for major brands including Logitech, Saitek, Honeycomb, Thrustmaster, VPC, and Turtle Beach, ensuring your existing gear will fit.

Adjustable for comfort The design allows for quick and easy adjustments of the seat, rudder pedals, and throttle and stick positions to suit users of all sizes.

Integrated keyboard and mouse mat

A convenient mat is attached to the side for easy access to your keyboard and mouse, which is essential for navigating flight sim menus.

Motion ready

The cockpit is fully compatible with the Next Level Racing® Motion Plus Platform, allowing for an even more immersive experience.

“With the incredible growth of flight simulation, we are excited to partner with Next Level Racing to provide a premium and versatile cockpit for the community. Microsoft Flight Simulator is a title that requires a versatile setup, and the Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit offers a solution that is tailored for all flight simmers from all over the world.” Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit is available now from global retailers. Australian customers can expect to see it priced at A$1,299.

For more information, head to https://nextlevelracing.com/next-level-racing-partner-with-microsoft-flight-simulator-to-release-new-flight-cockpit/