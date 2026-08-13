Next Level Racing’s latest racing sim is a rigid foldable frame built for 13Nm direct drive wheels

Anyone who has spent time in sim racing understands the inevitable friction that comes with desk-clamped hardware. Entry-level gear-driven wheels might get away with temporary desk mounts, but upgrading to modern direct drive wheelbases changes the structural requirements completely. High-torque wheelbases twist lightweight desks, while load cell brake pedals easily push rolling office chairs backward, ruining driver consistency and lap times.

Upgrading to a full aluminium extrusion rig eliminates flex, but it introduces a major footprint requirement and a significant financial outlay that many Australian enthusiasts struggle to justify.

Gold Coast simulation hardware brand Next Level Racing is directly targeting this gap with two new Official FIA Licensed cockpits: the RC Essential Simulator Cockpit (RC E) and the RC Foldable Simulator Cockpit (RC F). Both models are engineered to handle direct drive wheelbases delivering up to 13Nm of torque and carry an Australian retail price of A$549.

Engineering rigidity for high-torque direct drive wheelbases

Structural rigidity is the primary metric by which any sim racing rig must be judged. When applying heavy pressure to a load cell pedal or reacting to high-frequency force feedback from a direct drive wheel, frame flex absorbs energy that should be transferring to the driver.

The RC Essential is constructed around a reinforced steel frame designed with reinforced connection points to eliminate unwanted movement under heavy braking and aggressive steering inputs. Positioned as a dedicated step up from wheel stands and temporary mounts, the rig provides a stable platform for drivers looking to build a permanent sim setup on a reasonable budget.

Rather than supplying a basic mesh sling or requiring drivers to source a separate seat, the RC Essential comes equipped with a dedicated GT-style racing seat. The seat features cold-moulded foam padding wrapped in synthetic suede and breathable SIMAERO Mesh to support longer endurance driving stints without heat buildup or material degradation.

To cater to varying driver heights and seating preferences, the RC Essential includes a pre-installed seat slider, an adjustable wheel deck angle, and an adaptable pedal plate.

Solving the space crisis with a rigid foldable frame

For sim racers managing tight floor space in apartments or multi-use rooms, traditional rigid cockpits are often impractical. Foldable cockpits have existed in the market for years, but historically required drivers to accept significant chassis flex and uncomfortable, canvas lawn-chair seating setups.

The RC Foldable addresses these compromises by utilizing a high-strength 38mm tubular steel frame paired with a proper dedicated GT-style racing seat. Next Level Racing claims the chassis sets a new benchmark as the strongest foldable cockpit currently available.

The engineering focus of the RC Foldable centres on its roll, fold, and hang capability. The rig folds down with the wheel, pedals, and shifter remaining mounted to the frame. Integrated rear transport wheels allow the unit to be rolled across floor surfaces, while its vertical storage profile allows drivers to store the rig vertically against a wall or inside a closet when not in use. This design makes it possible to set up or stow away a full direct drive setup in a matter of minutes.

Driver ergonomics and ecosystem expansion

Both models in the RC Series accommodate a broad spectrum of driver dimensions. The frame geometry and seating adjustments support drivers ranging from 130cm to 200cm in height, with a maximum user weight capacity of 150kg.

Addressing the strategic intent behind the new series, Next Level Racing highlighted the focus on accessibility and structural integrity.

“The RC Series is about giving more racers access to a complete cockpit experience at an affordable price.



“The RC Essential delivers exceptional strength, adjustability, and value for customers taking the next step in sim racing. The RC Foldable brings the strength and feels of a dedicated racing cockpit into a foldable design, giving customers full cockpit performance without permanently sacrificing their space.” Hess Ghah, CEO, Next Level Racing.

Both cockpits integrate directly into Next Level Racing’s broader hardware ecosystem. Drivers can expand their builds with standalone monitor stands, heavy-duty floor mats, dedicated keyboard and mouse mounts, and the HF8 PRO Haptic Feedback Gaming Pad.

Australian pricing and local availability

Next Level Racing has confirmed that both the RC Essential and RC Foldable cockpits will launch globally through authorized retailers starting in August 2026.

Official Australian pricing for both models is set at:

RC Essential Simulator Cockpit: A$549

RC Foldable Simulator Cockpit: A$549

By bringing 13Nm direct drive support, dedicated GT seating, and official FIA licensing to the A$549 price bracket, the RC Series offers a pragmatic path for Australian sim racers ready to transition away from temporary desk clamps and basic wheel stands.

For more information, head to Next Level Racing.