Nintendo Switch Lite – no dock, TV-out, removable Joy-cons or rumble to focus on handheld gaming

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Lite. The baby brother to the full Nintendo Switch released back in 2017. The Lite version is dedicated mobility, it can play all the regular Nintendo Switch games (that support handheld mode), but ditches the dock and removable controllers.

The Nintendo Switch Lite system launches on the 20th of September with a suggested retail price of AU$329.95 and will be available in three different colours: yellow, grey and turquoise. Nintendo is also offering carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch Lite will be available with a suggested retail price of AU$29.95.

To watch the Nintendo Switch Lite first-look video in its entirety, go to the official Nintendo Switch Lite website.

Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch. It has no kickstand (this will be a deal-breaker for some) and as a dedicated handheld gaming device, does not support video output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock or HDMI cable.

The back of game packaging and product information listed on the official Nintendo website offers information about which features are included and which modes are compatible with specific games.

In addition to the three colours of Nintendo Switch Lite available at launch, Nintendo will release a limited Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition system on 8th November. This featuring stylish cyan and magenta buttons and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, players will embark on a new adventure through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade newly discovered Pokémon and uncover the mystery behind Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition system will be available while supplies last with a suggested retail price of AU$329.95. The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games are available 15th November for all Nintendo Switch systems.

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite owners alike can get together to enjoy compatible multiplayer titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate together via Nintendo Switch Online or local wireless multiplayer.