Nissan launch the Juke Nismo RS in Australia

Nissan has introduced the JUKE NISMO RS to its SUV range, making it the third NISMO model to be sold in Australia, joining the flagship Nissan GT-R NISMO, which was launched at Bathurst in February last year, and the Nissan 370Z NISMO later that year.

NISMO, which is an abbreviation of Nissan Motorsport, offers cars that give an exciting driving experience with motorsport-inspired aerodynamics, enhanced handling characteristics and unmatched agility.

This limited edition NISMO special edition has race inspired styling, a driver-focused cockpit and increased driving performance compared to the standard Nissan JUKE – which has enjoyed a 2018 update and now comes in three myJUKE personalisation pack variants.

“The NISMO Brand and its range of cars are admired all over the world, we are delighted to offer small SUV buyers a NISMO option,” Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester.

The JUKE NISMO RS also features the expected increase to power and torque associated with the NISMO branding, and a design that is consistent with its NISMO siblings. With a devoted following, and with only 240 units available, we expect the JUKE NISMO RS to attract a dedicated group of buyers.

A standout variant, the Nissan JUKE NISMO RS features bespoke front and rear bumpers, side skirts and roof spoiler as part of its unique NISMO RS aero package.

It also includes a NISMO front grille, exhaust system, rear diffuser and signature red mirror caps and detail line, plus RS badging.

The interior of the JUKE NISMO RS certainly looks the part with a NISMO RS leather-accented shift knob and leather¹ and Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching and the iconic red centre mark, plus NISMO suede sports seats with red stitching.

It also has an intelligent key with NISMO RS push button engine start, a red NISMO tachometer and NISMO branded front kick plates and carpet mats.

Nissan’s JUKE NISMO RS also has gloss black centre console, door trim and air vent finishers, a black roof liner, a carbon-look finish on the head unit and gear shift surrounds, and the suede door panels and meter hood compliment the seats. The RS also has unique 10-spoke NISMO RS alloy wheels.

The Nissan JUKE NISMO RS is highlighted by the 1.6 litre turbo-charged sequential high-pressure direct injection petrol engine that has been dynamically tuned to output 160kW of power and an impressive 280Nm of torque for the 6-speed manual option, and 157kW of power and 250Nm of torque for the CVT alternative – all higher than the standard Ti-S.

These are achieved by optimising the engine control unit (ECU) settings and a revised exhaust system with a larger main tune diameter and revised baffling.

The engine’s connecting rod durability has also been improved for use with higher torque settings on the manual transmission, along with a strengthened clutch cover and dual mass flywheel.

On the 6-speed manual variant, the transmission has an improved gear set and a shorter final drive ratio for faster acceleration, and the helical-geared limited slip diff directs more power to the front wheel with the most traction to maintain acceleration during cornering. This also helps reduce torque steer.

The Xtronic system on the All-Wheel Drive model offers eight step gearing – up from the six step standard system, and an advanced torque vectoring system limits understeer and improves agility, making the NISMO RS fun to drive.

Ensuring the driving dynamics are as one would expect of a NISMO model, a series of body and chassis reinforcements are designed to increase the vehicle’s rigidity, steering precision and response.

Suspension and steering updates, which include the re-tuning of the spring rates, damping force and electric power-assist steering (EPS), the reinforcement of the front suspension link and the slight lowering of the suspension to improve aerodynamics, all contribute to a more exciting and agile drive feel – without compromising ride comfort and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH)

The JUKE NISMO RS also features 4-wheel vented discs, larger 12.6 inch front brake rotors and vented rotors in the rear, plus red-painted calipers and upgraded brake pads.

Like it’s JUKE Ti-S sibling, the NISMO RS also comes with a strong list of standard safety, including front, front side and curtain airbags, two ISOFIX child restraint anchorage points, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and the Nissan Intelligent Mobility active safety technology, the 360 degree Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

Nissan is committed to making transportation safer, smarter and more enjoyable, and it is Nissan Intelligent Mobility that will help to achieve this. NIM encompasses three core areas of innovation: how our cars are powered (Nissan Intelligent Power), how they are driven (Nissan Intelligent Driving) and how they are integrated into society (Nissan Intelligent Integration).

It also features Anti-Lock Braking (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Traction Control (TCS), a 5.8 inch touch screen display, satellite navigation, digital radio and Bluetooth.

Built in the United Kingdom, the Nissan JUKE NISMO is available in three colours including Ivory Pearl, Pearl Black and Platinum with a premium suede sports seat and red stitching interior trim.

Pricing and Availability

The Nissan JUKE NISMO RS is on sale now, prices start with the JUKE NISMO RS 6MT $37,790 and the JUKE NISMO RS CVT costs $41,490.